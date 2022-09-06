Surprise: Rafael Nadal lost to Frances Tiafoe and said goodbye in the round of 16 of the US Open

With a very intense tennis, of great energy and practically without fissures, the American Frances Tiafoe beat Spanish Rafael Nadal on Mondaywho said goodbye in US Open round of 16 after falling down 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 y 6-3 in three hours and 34 minutes. Rafa had gotten used to comebacks in this tournament, but this time the epic didn’t work in a close match, with few options to break serve and in which his rival was sharper at key moments.

24 years old and number 26 in the world, Tiafoe will face Russian Andrey Rublev, who is ranked 11th in the ATP, in the quarterfinals. and that he passed over the British Cameron Norrie for a triple 6-4 in two hours and 26 minutes. In the hypothetical horizon of the semifinals, Tiafoe, the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone in the US and a finalist this year in Estoril, could meet the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.

Daniil Medvedev’s eliminations (number one in the world) and Nadal (second) open up the possibility that Alcaraz (fourth) take charge of the ATP, but for this he must be proclaimed champion of the US Open. The Norwegian Casper Ruud also intends to reach the 1 of the ranking and for this he must become champion or finish in a better instance than Alcaraz.

Rafael Nadal lost to local Frances Tiafoe and said goodbye in the US Open round of 16 (Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

Tiafoe didn’t shy away from meeting the four-time winner on Center Court at Flushing Meadows. In a duel marked by heat and humidity (both players were sweating profusely from the first point), Tiafoe started bravely with his forehand and sure to keep serve from him despite the fact that he was having trouble hitting his first serve. He did not shy away from going up to the net either, but there Nadal easily stopped him with a forceful game from the back of the court.

With the set tied at 3-3, Nadal made several inaccuracies in a row and opened the door for Tiafoe’s break. The American seized on that lead, held onto it calmly from serve and closed out the first set with a volley after 54 minutes. Nadal retired to the locker room before the start of the second set in a strangely long break that lasted almost 10 minutes, without the chair umpire explaining the reason and which, according to ESPN, was due to problems with his wrists.

The script of the match continued unchanged with an absolute dominance of services with no options for breakage. Tiafoe continued to play with amazing ease and enormous confidence, which kept mistakes to a minimum against an equally solid Nadal. With the forces totally balanced, the key moment came with 4-5 for Nadal when Tiafoe, at a point that he had controlled, let a ball bounce thinking it was going out but that ball ended up going in by a hair.

On that miscalculation Nadal built his first two break balls throughout the afternoon (after an hour and 45 minutes of play) and finally won the second set due to a double fault from Tiafoe.

SMALL DETAILS

American Frances Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal and eliminated him at the US Open (Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

The duel seemed destined to be decided by minuscule details as the two players solved their turns to serve with authority. In the middle of the third set, Tiafoe had his second break ball in the entire game and he did not waste it: he sent a backhand down the line and placed 4-3. By then he already had the New York public in his pocket, he felt that the energy of the moment was on his side and he knew that it was now or never. When it was his turn to serve to win the third set (5-4), Tiafoe hesitated slightly with a double fault. But to that tense moment he responded admirably and he wrapped up the set after 47 minutes with two aces and a fantastic running forehand down the line.

Forced once again to resort to epic, Nadal tried to shake up the match and recover some of the lost grit and spark. He began regulating the fourth set with 0-30 against, but he pulled a splendid forehand to the wrong foot, launched his first great cry of the day into the New York sky and asked the public for encouragement and strength to imagine a five-set comeback. The fourth round had little to do with the previous ones and in this one the service breaks did happen. The first to hesitate was Tiafoe, frustrated with the noise the roof made when it closed due to the rain and who missed a sung shot until he delivered the break (1-3).

However, Nadal was unable to consolidate that advantage and also lost serve in the next game (2-3). With the match already far from the security in the service of the previous sleeves, Nadal delivered his serve again (4-3) and there he put the direct Tiafoe to certify, with a new break, the most important victory of his career until the moment.

With information from EFE.