Surprise, The Bachelor Wanted Peter Weber’s Fantasy Suites Week To Be Ridiculously Awkward

There are occasions when, regardless of how nice you might be…you possibly can’t get out of your individual manner. And that’s a part of why you’re single. And Peter, for instance, has bother making choices. He’s the king of kicking the can down the street. Heaven forbid you decide. So, there are issues that we do as producers that may power you into this uncomfortable zone and power you into making a choice. Typically we do it to your behalf, generally we do it for the blokes or the women. This case was fairly extraordinary, as a result of Peter had kicked the can down the street, but additionally, this time, Madison had. And so this was to power a scenario that needed to occur, and it needed to occur this week…So yeah, it was robust love, and it was actually awkward.