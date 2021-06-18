Surprise to Congress in Assam, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns, will sign up for BJP

Guwahati: In Assam, the opposition celebration Congress has suffered a big setback nowadays. Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigned from the celebration and from the meeting on Friday and stated that he would quickly sign up for the BJP. Additionally Learn – ‘Nandigram ka Sangram’ reaches Calcutta Top Court docket – Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding situations BJP’s Shubhendu Adhikari’s victory

Kurmi, an MLA from Mariani meeting seat, submitted his resignation to the Speaker Biswajit Daimary at his place of job in Guwahati. He informed journalists that he has additionally tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Kurmi, a four-time MLA, stated he would sign up for the BJP on June 21.

Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi submits his resignation as a Member of the State Legislative Meeting, to Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Rupjyoti Kurmi stated, I'm leaving Congress since the leaders of top command Delhi and Guwahati give precedence to aged leaders. We informed them that Congress has a superb opportunity of coming to energy this time and we will have to now not forge an alliance with AIUDF, as it will be a mistake. It truly used to be.

Prior to resigning, the Congress MLA stated, Congress isn't paying attention to its formative years leaders. Due to this fact, its state of affairs is getting worse in the entire states. I will be able to meet the Speaker of the Meeting and post my resignation. Rahul Gandhi is not able to guide, if he's on the best the celebration won't growth.

Rahul Gandhi is not able to shoulder management, if he's on the helm celebration gained't transfer ahead: Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

In the meantime, Congress has expelled Kurmi from the celebration for his anti-party actions.

Assam Pradesh Congress President Ripun Bora stated in a observation that the verdict has been authorized by means of the All India Congress Committee. Bora has shaped a three-member crew headed by means of former MLA Rana Goswami. Who will move to the Mariani house and take inventory of the political state of affairs there.

Kurmi come from the tea lawn exertions group. He’s the son of former Congress minister Rupam Kurmi and has been successful elections from Mariani constituency since 2006.