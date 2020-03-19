Surprise, Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot Is Coming To Homes Early Too

Sony Photos is firmly dedicated to theatrical exhibition and we assist windowing. It is a distinctive and exceedingly uncommon circumstance the place theaters have been required to shut nationwide for the higher good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the prospect to personal Bloodshot instantly and see it at house, the place we’re all spending extra time. We’re assured that — like different companies hit arduous by the virus — film theaters will bounce again strongly, and we shall be there to assist them.