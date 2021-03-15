‘Surprise Years’ Pilot at ABC Casts Elisha Williams in Main Role

Elisha “EJ” Williams has been solid in the principle function of “The Surprise Years” pilot at ABC, Selection has realized.

The venture will present how a black middle-class household in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late Sixties, made certain it was The Surprise Years for them too.

Williams will star in the function of Dean, described as an inquisitive and hopeful 12-year-old child coming of age in a turbulent time. It’s 1968 in Montgomery, Alabama and Dean is attempting to determine his place inside his Black household and the world at massive. Although a little bit insecure, a tad awkward and a bit self-conscious, he’s decided to make his mark on the world round him.

Fred Savage, who performed the lead in the unique “Surprise Years,” broke the information to Williams by way of Zoom, which will be seen above.

Williams most just lately lent his voice to the Disney Jr. animated collection “Pet Canine Friends.” His different credit embody “Henry Hazard,” “3… 2… Surprise!,” and “Hazard Power.” He’s repped by Osbrink Company and lawyer John Meigs.

The “Surprise Years” reboot was initially introduced as being in improvement again in July. The collection hails from author and government producer Saladin Patterson with Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Leisure additionally government producing. Savage will direct the pilot and government produce. Neal Marlens, the unique present’s creator, will function marketing consultant.

The unique “Surprise Years” aired from 1988 to 1993 on ABC for six seasons and over 100 episodes. It targeted on the Arnold household, with Savage taking part in youngest little one Kevin. Daniel Stern offered the voice of Kevin as an grownup, trying again on his childhood rising up in the late Sixties and early Seventies. The present was well-received by audiences and critics. Over the course of its run, it obtained a Peabody Award, a number of Humanitas Prizes, 4 Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe.