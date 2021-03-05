‘Surprise Years’ Reboot Pilot at ABC Casts Saycon Sengbloh

Saycon Sengbloh is the primary forged member confirmed for “The Surprise Years” reboot pilot at ABC.

The mission will present how a black middle-class household in Montgomery, Alabama within the turbulent late Nineteen Sixties, made positive it was The Surprise Years for them too.

Sengbloh will star as household matriarch Lillian Williams. Sharp as a tack, Lillian is assured, variety, perceptive and has a superb humorousness. She is aware of precisely the appropriate factor to say to persuade you of something. As a mom, spouse and full-time accountant, she’s organized, environment friendly and hard-working, however she all the time places household first.

Sengbloh will subsequent be seen within the OWN drama collection “Delilah” and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.” She not too long ago appeared within the CW collection “Within the Darkish,” along with her different TV credit together with “Scandal,” “The Evening Of,” and “Ten Days within the Valley.”

The “Surprise Years” reboot was initially introduced as being in improvement again in July. The collection hails from author and govt producer Saladin Patterson with Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Leisure additionally govt producing. “Surprise Years” star Fred Savage will direct the pilot and govt produce. Neal Marlens, the unique present’s creator, will function advisor.

The unique “Surprise Years” aired from 1988 to 1993 on ABC for six seasons and over 100 episodes. It targeted on the Arnold household, with Savage enjoying youngest baby Kevin. Daniel Stern supplied the voice of Kevin as an grownup, wanting again on his childhood rising up within the late Nineteen Sixties and early Nineteen Seventies. The present was well-received by audiences and critics. Over the course of its run, it acquired a Peabody Award, a number of Humanitas Prizes, 4 Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe.

