Surprised with the GTA VI alpha? This is how Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and other AAAs looked before their launch

It has been one of the biggest leaks in the history of video games, if not to say that it has been the biggest. GTA VI has been unveiled to the public, exposed much sooner than Rockstar would have liked. The successor of GTA V has shown a huge amount of pictures, clips and evidence made by developers.

It is difficult to say what stage of production the title is currently in, but what is clear is that the leak shows a work in the early stages of its development. Everything points to an alpha with a couple of years left, so keep in mind that we are far from a final version. To put this vision into perspective, we’ve collected a number of games in their pre-release stages. Some are almost unrecognizable.

God of War

God of War Ragnarök is very close, but in 2018 we had the opportunity to get our hands on the Return of Kratos with son Atreus. The work of Santa Monica Studio already had the foundations established, but there was a lot to polish a few years before, especially in the graphic section.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Aloy is actually a soldier in an army? That’s what it looks like if we look at the first versions of Horizon Zero Dawn. It was clear that we were going to hunt gigantic creatures, but details remained to be defined. The horse on which the protagonist gallops is very similar to that of Shadow of the Colossus.

Marvel’s Spider-man

Insomniac Games he hasn’t had a problem showing off the early seams of his game either. Doctor Otto Octavis looks like he needs an overhaul on his modeling, while his physics were far from fully polished.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Far from completing development, Ninja Theory dared to publish a pre-alpha version of Senua’s adventure. The mental problems that the protagonist is going through are present, but once again, a few layers of polish are still missing.

Cyberpunk 2077

One of the most disastrous launches in memory. Cyberpunk 2077 has vindicated itself over the years and is now experiencing a resurgence of players. All in all, this is what CD Projekt RED had in hand back in 2013.

The Last of Us

Naughty Dog left us one undisputed masterpiece on PS3 and has now been revived with the remake for PS5. It is surprising to see how Elena Fischer from Uncharted was used to replace Ellie during the tests of the first teaser.

Resident Evil 4

One of the best known cases of variations between the prototype and what came to us on the screen. Resident Evil 4 was going to be a drastic change of course for the Capcom franchise, betting on a much more supernatural side.

Borderlands

Although that warlike atmosphere is breathed, the tone of the most primitive Borderlands has nothing to do with the light-hearted version that Gearbox showed us. There’s no cel-shading here, no recurring jokes, just destruction and a bleak world.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Our friend Nathan Drake didn’t know what he was going to roll. The Naughty Dog saga has become a referent of action and adventure games over the years. They were clear from the developer what to offer, but there was still a lot to work on before launch.

Fall Guys

Unexpected bombshell achieved by Mediatonic two years ago. Fall Guys has gone on to become a free-to-play title packed with tons of quizzes. Here we have a few examples of the first steps of the title.

Infamous

This is really having doubts during the creation of a game. Apparently, Sucker Punch was clear that he wanted to shape a work with a lot of mobility in an urban environment, but they couldn’t hit the key of what should drive that movement. The spark of genius was provided by Cole with his electrical powers.