Surprises in the top weekly Steam sales, with two games from four years ago leading

The deals have propelled Forza Horizon 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 to the top of the software game.

One more week, the Steam sales data come to give us a glimpse of how the PC market is working today. This platform classification Valve It is ordered according to income generated, so it is not surprising to continue seeing Steam Deck, the brand’s console-computer, in the first position, but the truth is that there are surprises in terms of software.

Forza Horizon 4 leads thanks to different promotionsIf we take a look at the list of the last seven days shared by Steam DB, we quickly see that the best-selling game is Forza Horizon 4, while the next best-selling game is Red Dead Redemption 2. It is about sales motivated by different offersyes, but it is surprising that these titles are ahead of other more recent releases such as Spider-Man Remastered.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally released in 2018, despite being published a year later on PC after its release on consoles, while the driving game by Playground Games It was also released in 2018. In fact, the fifth installment of Forza Horizon appears at the bottom of the top.

Forza Horizon 4 has had different promotions on the Steam store in recent days, with discounts of up to 67% on its price in the standard edition. For its part, the price of Rockstar’s gigantic western is currently reduced by 50% (29.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros), which should also have helped.

Otherwise, we see new releases like NBA 2K23 in fifth position, while Disney Dreamlight Valley has to settle for seventh. Below we leave you the classification with the top ten positions on the list, reiterating that they are ordered based on the income generated on the platform.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Forza Horizon 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Spider-Man Remastered

NBA 2K23

Cult of the Lamb

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Forza Horizon 5

titan fall 2

Elden Ring



The weekly top sales of the platform comes at the same time that Valve is beginning to apply new features to it. In fact, the mobile application is being redesigned, although at the moment it is in beta, but the highlight is that the store has been updated with more features and presents content in a more intuitive way for just a few days.

