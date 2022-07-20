Surprises in the top weekly UK sales due to Amazon Prime Day

The physical market has been led by LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga against all odds.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have altered the list of best selling games of the week on the UK physical market. Last week’s top did not leave us with any big surprises, as newly released titles like F1 22 were at the top of the podium, but this time it’s different.

Because numerous games have enjoyed discounts, we see that the classification shared by Games Industry has another owner. The Codemasters and EA game has to settle for second place because it is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that returns to the lead.

In this way, physical sales of the title have increased by 83% in the United Kingdom, something very striking considering that it was published on April 5, more than three months ago. On Nintendo Switch it has increased 175% in sales, while on Xbox Series X | S it has risen 140%.

Far Cry 6 sales have increased by 275%Another of the great surprises that appears in the top 10 is Far Cry 6, the latest numbered installment of the Ubisoft action saga that is in sixth place after having also been on sale on Amazon. Their physical sales have increased by 275% compared to last week’s data.

For the rest, the usual suspects continue to appear in the ranking of the British territory, which continues to show the dominance of the Nintendo Switch in the physical market with games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Nintendo Switch Sports. Here are the top ten positions.

UK best sellers of the week

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

F1 22

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch Sports

FIFA 22

Far Cry 6

Horizon Forbidden West

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Minecraft (Switch)



In his analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, our colleague Jose A. Martín Arrabal says that it is “a fun and emotional tribute to all three Star Wars film trilogies focused on the surname Skywalker” that “proposes a casual action experience focused on the exploration of the most famous locations in the franchise”.

