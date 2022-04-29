Surprising response from Pochettino about his continuity and that of Mbappé at PSG: “There is a 100% chance”

Pochettino’s response when talking about his continuity and that of Mbappé at PSG

Seeing how the sports policy of the Paris Saint Germain It has devoured an extensive list of technical directors and footballers who did not achieve the goal of winning the Champions Leagueit is not strange to think that Mauricio Pochettino You may suffer the same fate in the coming months. However, the Argentine coach gave a surprising answer when asked recently about his continuity.

Pochettinowho was widely criticized throughout the season for not getting past the knockout stages of the Champions League despite having the advantage against Real Madrid and count in your template with figures like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappéamong others, was very optimistic when talking about his future.

Despite the fact that there are rumors of leaving, he deactivated the speculations this Thursday in his meeting with the media by saying that “there is a 100% chance” that both he and the attacker Kylian Mbappé continue in the PSG the next course. They asked him for a percentage of options that he stays in Paris and that Mbappe do the same, and answered bluntly: “100% in both cases”.

Pochettino was optimistic when talking about his continuity at PSG and also about the future of Kylian Mbappé (Photo: EFE)



Immediately afterwards he qualified his statements, given that it is known that Mbappe is desired by him Real Madrid and continues without reaching an agreement to prolong his contract with the Paris Saint Germainwhich ends next June. ”It is what I can perceive and feel today. In football we can expect many things but that’s what I feel today “argued the Argentine strategist from 50 years.

Yes ok bag has a contract with the Parisian cast until 2023its continuity is not assured because, despite being champion of Ligue 1, the team is likely to seek to give it a new air to your sports project facing the next season.

the brazilian Leonardosports director of the institution, did not confirm the continuity of Pochettinodeclaring the Sabbath to want “talk to everyone, not only with the coach but also with the players to clarify the situation and decide on the strategy”without commenting on the future of the coach or the rest of the players.

Everything indicates that Kylian Mbappé will leave Paris Saint Germain at the end of the season (Photo: REUTERS)

In the case of Kylian Mbappéthe French press points out that there exorbitant proposals by the Qatari owners of the Paris Saint Germain to try to retain it, but the player has not given no clear indication of his final decision in these last few weeks. According to Leonardothe French attacker of 23 yearswho was world champion with his country in 2018, continues “in reflection” about your future. Meanwhile, there was already a meeting between his family and representatives of the PSG last week in Qatar.

KEEP READING:

Mauricio Pochettino revealed the dialogue he had with Lionel Messi about the elimination against Real Madrid

Will the galactics disarm? Paris Saint Germain put a price on Neymar and could negotiate it

“My family gave up living for me”: Sergio Ramos opened his heart in an intimate interview with PSG