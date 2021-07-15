Surprising Video Allegedly Displays Accused Parkland Faculty Shooter Assault Prison Officer

Surprising new surveillance video displays the instant accused Parkland faculty shooter Nikolas Cruz assaults an officer on the Broward County Prison in 2018 — some 9 months after the fatal taking pictures spree that left 17 lifeless.

Cruz, who’s charged with first-degree homicide within the Feb. 14, 2018 taking pictures at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Top Faculty, is noticed strolling in circles within the prison cafeteria, in keeping with pictures posted on YouTube via Regulation & Crime.

After a number of mins Cruz is noticed chatting with the guard, recognized as Sgt. Raymond Beltran, who’s sitting within the nook of the cafeteria.

The Nov. 13, 2018, video has no audio, however the accused killer is noticed giving the officer the finger prior to lunging at him and wrestling him to the bottom whilst swinging at him.

Beltran in the long run slugs Cruz, who walks to the opposite facet of the room and lays face-down at the flooring after the guard pulls out a stun gun, the pictures displays.

The video was once performed via prosecutors in courtroom Wednesday at Cruz’s first in-person courtroom look for the reason that outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In stark distinction to the video assault, Cruz, shackled and in an orange jumpsuit, sat quietly all the way through the 30-minute courtroom look.

Protection legal professional David Wheeler informed Circuit Pass judgement on Elizabeth Sherer that Beltran had in the past mistreated Cruz and he was once reacting to the abuse.

Prosecutor Maria Schneider requested the pass judgement on for entire scientific data for Cruz to decide in the event that they again up claims of abuse via Beltran.

Wheeler countered that the data are in large part confidential.

Sherer is scheduled to rule at the request on Friday.

Cruz, 22, faces a conceivable loss of life sentence if convicted within the bloody taking pictures, a few of the deadliest in US historical past.