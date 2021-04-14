Survey: 39% of U.S. Consumers Say Netflix Has Best Original Content

Netflix’s multibillion-dollar content material spending continues paying off: The lion’s share of U.S. shoppers say the streamer has the most effective unique programming, in keeping with a brand new Morgan Stanley survey.

Netflix stays essentially the most often cited as providing the most effective unique programming — with 38% of survey respondents choosing it as No. 1, per the Wall Avenue analyst agency’s 2021 streaming survey. That’s roughly in step with Morgan Stanley’s earlier surveys.

On the 2021 survey, 12% of respondents mentioned Amazon Prime Video affords the most effective unique programming, adopted by Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max which every scored 6%-7% of whole responses.

In line with the Morgan Stanley survey, the typical U.S. family now pays for two.5 streaming-video companies — up from 2.3 in 2020 and 1.8 in 2019. Amongst shoppers who subscribe to any SVOD service, the typical will increase to 3-5 companies. The analyst agency estimates that there have been greater than 300 million streaming subscriptions within the U.S. as of year-end 2020.

Amongst Netflix prospects, the highest causes cited for subscribing to Netflix have been “broad choice of content material” (55%), “good unique programming” (51%), “provides content material I like” (49%) and “no commercials” (46%). In 2021, Netflix is projected to spend about $19 billion on content material in keeping with a forecast by monetary analysis agency Bankr, up about 10% from final 12 months.

Netflix retains the No. 1 spot as essentially the most broadly used streaming service with 58% of respondents saying they use the service. Amazon Prime Video got here in at 45% (up 400 foundation factors 12 months over 12 months), Disney Plus was at 31% (up 650 foundation factors), and HBO/HBO Max was 20% (up 500 foundation factors).

Which Premium/OTT Service Has the Best Original Programming?



Supply: Morgan Stanley Analysis

Each NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Discovery Plus have been new additions to the Morgan Stanley survey, debuting at 13% and seven% consumer penetration, respectively.

Based mostly on the survey, Morgan Stanley’s analyst workforce, led by Ben Swinburne and Brian Nowak, mentioned that “Disney’s bundling technique seems to be working,” with 58% of Hulu’s customers additionally utilizing Disney Plus — up one share level from 2020. That mentioned, 84% of Hulu prospects additionally use Netflix.

Different findings from Morgan Stanley’s eleventh annual streaming survey:

Progress amongst ad-supported/free companies “pretty muted” in 2020: Hulu penetration of 35% was flat 12 months over 12 months; additionally remaining at prior-year ranges have been the Roku Channel (12%), Pluto TV (10%) and Tubi (9%).

Pay-TV satisfaction is at document highs and intent to cancel stays “steady” — however declines will proceed: Twine-cutting ranges moderated within the second half of 2020, the analyst agency mentioned, though it expects that to reaccelerate later in 2021 “as client habits normalizes and media firms proceed to shift content material to streaming.” Morgan Stanley tasks pay-TV penetration of whole U.S. households dropping from 66% final 12 months to 62% in 2021.

Related TV penetration will increase: TV units linked to the web at the moment are in almost three-fourths of each U.S. family. As well as, almost two-thirds of these linked households reported having multiple linked TV.

The 2021 survey included greater than 25 streaming companies, together with 18 paid streamers. For the research, Morgan Stanley’s AlphaWise analysis unit polled 3,100 U.S. adults consultant of the general inhabitants. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 1.5% at a 95% confidence degree.