Survey reveals, about 75 percent Indian employees want to continue work from home

New Delhi: A pan-India survey of the Udyog Mandal ASSOCHAM has found that most of the workers who started working from home continued to work from home (work from home) after the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic and its subsequent lockdown. Would like it. A survey conducted by the Primus Partners of the Business Chamber in eight major cities of the country stated that 74 percent of the employees would prefer to continue working in some form or the other from work-to-be arrangements.

The survey also shows that they have also benefited greatly in companies allowing employees to work from home. Because this has reduced the problems faced at the location, the cost of renting the work from home to transport and office campus has also decreased.

One of the main reasons for employees to prefer work from home is lack of confidence in public transport. Even though almost all states have resumed services like buses and metro rail, there is a fear among people about the corona virus. This can be gauged from the fact that 73 percent of the respondents in the survey said that they will use their own two-wheelers or cars, only 21 percent are those who will continue to use public transport.

This fact can be seen in the same context that in July 2020, the growth in passenger car sales was recorded at 1.97 lakh units. Assocham secretary general Deepak Sood commented, “Technology has enabled work from home.” This pattern needs to be rapidly adjusted. “

For example, the survey gives an example of an IT firm, which has recruited just over 100 employees from tier-2 cities like Indore, Bhopal, Vijayawada, Chandigarh and Patna. The company has decided that all the new recruits will follow the work from home model, which will open up new opportunities for Tier-2 cities and reduce the civic burden on metro cities according to the survey.