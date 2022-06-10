Survival and space exploration in Deliver Us Mars, which sets a release date on PC and consoles

The title of KeokeN Interactive, authors of Deliver Us The Moon, quotes us for after summer.

Con Deliver Us The Moon, KeokeN Interactive A few years ago he offered us a space science fiction title that has achieved some success in all this time. Now they prepare Deliver Us Mars, which instead of the Moon will take us to marshaving already known its first details in early 2022.

It opens on September 27Along with the trailer that heads this news, the developer has announced the release date it will finally have. In this way, Deliver Us Mars will take us to the Red Planet on September 27th of this year, when it will land on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Its managers encourage us to discover the truth behind the Outward organization in this title of space survival and exploration where we will learn the fate of Kathy’s father. The adventure will be packed with action, with eye-catching scenes and deep personal drama.

As we said at the beginning, KeokeN Interactive has already surprised us with a similar proposal with Deliver Us The Moon, which has recently set a date for its next-generation versions. Both Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles will feature graphic improvements and the benefits of ray tracing technology.

