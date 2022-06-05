Survival Mode comes to Elden Ring thanks to a complete mod that makes the game more extreme

Hunger, thirst, temperature, diseases, resource management and processing systems among the novelties.

Elden Ring keeps getting some changes with their updates– Version 1.04 of FromSoftware’s game reduced the difficulty of group bosses, along with some minor variations to the Midlands map, but if we’re talking about the community workthe situation changes radically.

Survival Mode will be available on June 6Los modders have been introducing all kinds of game modes and optionssome of the most crazy, but, this time, the modder Grimrukh He has prepared a complete survival mode of which we have already known the first details. Grimrukh has shown a preview on his Twitter account that has been echoed by PC Gamer, and has set a date for its release: tomorrow, June 6th.

If the name of Grimrukh rings a bell, it is because it is one of the most famous within the community of creators, author of Dark Souls: Daughters of Ash and Dark Souls: Nightfall. Grimrukh’s new Survival Mode adds weapon crafting options to Elden Ring, with nearly 400 new weapon recipes.

Las diseases they will also play a role and will be region specific, as we saw with the Plague of Limgrave in the trailer, which accelerates the effects of hunger and thirst. We will be able to create cures for diseases and develop resistance to the different effects. We can also keep the hunger hunting creatures to cook: we can combine a piece of deer meat with a butterfly on fire to obtain a cooked steak.

We will suffer diseases specific to each regionLas extreme temperatures They will be another of the challenges that we face, being able to combat the cold by consuming hot foods. The nights will be darker in the Midlands in Survival Mode, making our journeys that much more terrifying and torches essential. If you are a fan of extreme survival and you want to try it in Elden Ring, the mod will be available after the presentation of the premiere that Lobosjr will make.

if you want to try more game options for Elden Ringin 3DJuegos we talked to you last April about the LukeYui mod, which introduced a complete system to enjoy Hidetaka Miyazaki’s adventure in cooperative mode with shared progress and without summons.

More about: Elden Ring, Survival and Mod.