Survival Of The Thickest Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In an effort to expand its funny programming, they just approved the drama-comedy Survival for its Thickest, which chronicles the lives of Marvis, one father facing a predicament.

Michelle Buteau will collaborate with A24 with Netflix Studios to develop the next series, that is based upon her autobiography.

However has made contributions to many comic shows, such as The First Wives Club and Always Be My Maybe.

An new comedy-drama television series called Survival of the Thickest has been conceived by Michelle Buteau with Danielle Sanchez Witzel for Netflix.

Survival Of The Thickest Season 1 Release Date

The television version of Michelle Buteau’s autobiographical essay Survival The Thickest was announced by Netflix on January 24, 2022.

Beginning on September 26, 2022, production on The Survival of the Thickest will go until November 20, 2022.

Since the programme is currently under creation, we have not yet established a particular release date, but we may anticipate it to air in the autumn of 2023.

Survival Of The Thickest Season 1 Cast

Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont

Tone Bell as Khalil

Tasha Smith as Marley

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha

Anissa Felix as India

Peppermint as Peppermint

Taylor Selé as Jacque

Marouane Zotti as Luca

Michelle Visage as Avery

Sarah Cooper as Sydney

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce

Liza Treyger as Jade

Allan K. Washington as Trent

Survival Of The Thickest Season 1 Trailer

Given the development timetable, the Survival of the Thickest trailer has not yet been published and is unlikely to do so soon.

It may be unrealistic to anticipate a trailer before the end of the year as filming is anticipated to last until November. In 2023, a teaser or trailer for the dramedy might be published.

Survival Of The Thickest Season 1 Plot

The envisioned series could be based on Michelle Buteau’s book of the same name. It looks at Mavis Beaumont’s lifestyle as a black mother of plus-size children who raises her kids alone.

She has a tendency to put all her eggs in a single basket and overestimate the likelihood that everything will work well.

She is astonished to learn that reality often proves us to be mistaken, and when her first plan fails, she has had to start again in an effort to rebuild her life.

She also decides to persevere after learning to rebuild her life, but he first requires her family’s support. The essential components are a positive attitude, the right shade of lip gloss, and a stunning V-neck.

The programme will centre on a black lady called Mavis Beaumont who is presently unmarried, according to several internet portals.

After a horrible period in which she trusted her fell in love in the wrong person, she attempts to resume her usual life.

She is also working hard to get a stylist yet will encounter many more challenges as she tries to make everything normal and lasting.

She will attempt to live and deal with her problems with her profession and relationships with the assistance of those closest to her.

Given that she has a bright outlook, a nice v-neck, and a bit of lip gloss, things will become easier for her.

In order for everything to be explained once the series airs on Netflix, the creators have not provided any more sneak peeks of the episode.

According to the narrative descriptions seen on numerous sites, the entire series will likely centre on colorism, a topic that is prevalent in today’s culture.

Although we’re still awaiting an official description, we know the general premise of the TV show.

Mavis Beaumont, an African-American plus-size newly single lady, will be followed in the comedy series as she makes her way through and attempts to rebuild her life after ending a relationship.