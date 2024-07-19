Survival of the Thickest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Michelle Buteau’s hilarious and heartfelt comedy series “Survival of the Thickest” have reason to celebrate – Netflix has officially renewed the show for a second season! After premiering in July 2023 to critical acclaim and audience adoration, the series based on Buteau’s book of essays is set to continue Mavis Beaumont’s journey of self-discovery, friendship, and romance in New York City.

“Survival of the Thickest” resonated with viewers through its authentic portrayal of a plus-size Black woman in her 40s navigating life’s ups and downs with humor, style, and an unshakeable spirit.

The show’s renewal is a testament to its impact and the hunger for more diverse, relatable stories on screen. As we await the next chapter in Mavis’s adventures, let’s dive into everything we know about the highly anticipated second season.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 Release Date:

While Netflix has confirmed that “Survival of the Thickest” will return for a second season, an official release date has not yet been announced.

The renewal news came in February 2024, about seven months after the show’s premiere. Given the typical production timeline for the Netflix series, it’s reasonable to expect that Season 2 might arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

Production for the second season officially kicked off on June 24, 2024, in New York City. According to reports, filming is scheduled to continue until August 27, 2024. This production timeline suggests that post-production work will likely extend into the fall of 2024.

While fans are undoubtedly eager for more episodes, the care and attention given to crafting the show’s unique voice and style mean that a 2025 release is most probable. As always, Netflix will likely announce an official release date closer to the completion of post-production.

Survival of the Thickest Series Storyline Overview:

“Survival of the Thickest” follows the life of Mavis Beaumont, a newly single, plus-size Black woman navigating the complexities of life, love, and career in New York City.

After a devastating breakup, Mavis must rebuild her life from the ground up, leaning on her friends, family, and unbreakable spirit to forge ahead.

As a struggling stylist, Mavis faces numerous challenges in her personal and professional life. The series explores body positivity, self-love, and perseverance as Mavis tackles the fashion industry’s often narrow beauty standards.

Her journey is punctuated by humor, heartbreak, and triumph, all underscored by the unwavering support of her best friends, Khalil and Marley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Barrios (@joelbarriosd)

Throughout the first season, viewers watched Mavis navigate new romantic possibilities, confront her insecurities, and chase her dreams in the competitive world of fashion styling.

The show’s honest portrayal of friendship, dating, and self-discovery struck a chord with audiences, offering a fresh and relatable perspective on life in your 40s.

With its mix of laugh-out-loud comedy and touching moments of vulnerability, “Survival of the Thickest” established itself as a standout in Netflix’s comedy lineup.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 Expected Storyline:

While specific plot details for Season 2 are being kept under wraps, fans can expect the new season to continue exploring Mavis’s personal and professional growth.

Based on where Season 1 left off, several exciting storylines could be developed in the upcoming episodes.

Romantically, Season 2 is likely to delve deeper into Mavis’s relationship with Luca. The season finale saw Mavis boldly showing up at Luca’s door, resulting in a passionate reunion.

The new season will likely explore the challenges and joys of this rekindled romance, especially given their previous complications and Mavis’s recent engagement to Jacque.

Professionally, Mavis’s career as a stylist is poised for growth. After her success with the lingerie brand and the gender-neutral prom, Season 2 could see Mavis taking on more prominent clients and facing new industry challenges.

This storyline offers rich potential for comedy and character development as Mavis continues navigating the fashion world while staying true to her values and unique perspective.

The show’s creators have hinted at a “very sexy season,” suggesting that we might see Mavis embracing her confidence and exploring new aspects of her romantic and personal life.

Additionally, the relationships between the core friend group – Mavis, Khalil, and Marley – will likely evolve, potentially bringing new tensions and deeper bonds as they support each other through life’s ups and downs.

Survival of the Thickest Series list of Cast Members:

Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont

Tone Bell as Khalil

Tasha Smith as Marley

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina

Marouane Zotti as Luca

Anissa Felix as India

Peppermint as Peppermint

Taylor Selé as Jacque

Michelle Visage as Avery

Sarah Cooper as Sydney

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce

Liza Treyger as Jade

Becca Blackwell as Day

Allan K. Washington as Trent

Ambre Anderson as Dr. Britta

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 List of Episodes:

The official episode list for Season 2 has not yet been released. The first season consisted of 8 episodes, and the second season will likely follow a similar format. This section will be updated accordingly once Netflix announces the episode titles and details.

Episode No. 1: “Keep Your Plants Watered, Bitch.”

Episode No. 2: “Be A Bad Boss Bitch, Bitch!”

Episode No. 3: “You Did What in Public, Bitch?”

Episode No. 4: “Are You Crying, Bitch?”

Episode No. 5: “It’s Any Given Sunday, Bitch!”

Episode No. 6: “Do the Right Thang, Bitch.”

Episode No. 7: “Let it Out, Bitch!”

Episode No. 8: “For a Bigger Purpose, Bitch.”

Survival of the Thickest Series Creators Team:

“Survival of the Thickest” is the brainchild of a talented and diverse creative team led by Michelle Buteau. As the series co-creator, executive producer, and star, Buteau brings her unique voice and perspective to every aspect of the show.

Her autobiographical essays serve as the foundation for the series, infusing it with authenticity and heart.

Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, a veteran television writer and producer known for her work on shows like The Carmichael Show and New Girl, will join Buteau as co-creator and executive producer.

Sanchez-Witzel also serves as the showrunner, bringing her expertise in crafting compelling narratives and sharp comedic timing to the series.

The production team includes executive producers Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24, the acclaimed production company known for its innovative and boundary-pushing content.

Their involvement adds another layer of creative vision to the series. Anne Hong from Mosaic joined as a co-executive producer, further strengthening the show’s creative team.

Behind the camera, “Survival of the Thickest” boasts a roster of talented directors. Linda Mendoza, known for her work on numerous hit comedies, directed the first two episodes of the series, setting the tone for its visual style and pacing.

For Season 2, the directing team has expanded to include Kim Nguyen (known for “Never Have I Ever”), Tasha Smith, Thembi Banks (from “Insecure”), and Amy Aniobi (also from “Insecure” and “2 Dope Queens”). This diverse group of directors promises to bring fresh perspectives and dynamic storytelling to the new season.

Where to Watch Survival of the Thickest Season 2?

“Survival of the Thickest” Season 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix, just like its predecessor. As a Netflix Original series, the show is produced and distributed by the streaming giant, making Netflix the only platform where viewers can catch new episodes.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the charm of “Survival of the Thickest,” the first season is currently available for streaming on Netflix. This gives new viewers plenty of time to catch up before the second season premiere.

Netflix’s global reach ensures that fans worldwide can enjoy Mavis’s continued adventures simultaneously, fostering an international community of viewers united by their love for the show.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 Trailer Release Date:

Netflix has not announced a release date for the “Survival of the Thickest” Season 2 trailer.

Typically, Netflix releases trailers for its original series a few weeks to a month before its premiere. Given that production for Season 2 is currently underway, we likely won’t see a trailer until closer to the release date.

Fans can expect the trailer to offer tantalizing glimpses of Mavis’s new adventures, potentially showcasing new characters, romantic developments, and the hilarious situations that made the first season so beloved.

While we wait for official footage, Netflix may release teasers or behind-the-scenes content to keep fans engaged and excited for the upcoming season.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 Final Words:

The renewal of “Survival of the Thickest” for a second season is a testament to the show’s impact and the audience’s connection with Mavis Beaumont’s journey.

Michelle Buteau’s creation has struck a chord with viewers through its honest, humorous, and heartfelt portrayal of life as a plus-size woman navigating love, career, and self-discovery in New York City.

As production for Season 2 progresses, anticipation continues to build. Fans are eager to see how Mavis’s story will evolve, how her relationships will deepen, and what new challenges and triumphs await her.

With its blend of sharp comedy, touching moments, and important messages about self-love and perseverance, “Survival of the Thickest” is poised to continue its reign as one of Netflix’s standout comedy series.

While we await more details about the upcoming season, one thing is sure: Mavis Beaumont’s journey is far from over, and viewers are in for another round of laughter, tears, and inspiration. Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to the return of this beloved series.