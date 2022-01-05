Survive Project Zomboid at least one more day with these 9 tips

It is not easy at all living with millions of zombies, but we will try to make your sessions less frustrating.
There are many games where your goal is to survive a mundo postapocalípticoHowever, Project Zomboid began to gain ground over the competition thanks to the great Liberty offered to the player. With an entire sandbox in the palm of your hands, there are countless ways to play, and those without experience will probably appreciate a little help, at least initially.
With this in mind, in addition to the popularity that the game is gaining, we put together 9 tips aimed at beginners that will allow you to reduce a bit the frustration of this fun but complicated video game. Even if you can’t seem to find your way in your first sessions, don’t despair, Project Zomboid is designed to repeat time and time again, but always teaching the player and showing him a new way to enjoy it.
At first, Project Zomboid may look like any other title developed under the typical premise of survive hordes of zombies, but it’s your cunning, skill, and even luck that makes the game so entertainingly replayable. For this reason, it has become a phenomenon, reaping great success on platforms such as Twitch, and its popularity is beginning to look, more and more, like what the industry experienced with Among Us.
If you want to know more about Project Zomboid, at 3DJuegos PC we re-explored its dangerous post-apocalyptic world to see what has changed since the game was released almost a decade ago.