Survive Project Zomboid at least one more day with these 9 tips

It is not easy at all living with millions of zombies, but we will try to make your sessions less frustrating.

There are many games where your goal is to survive a mundo postapocalípticoHowever, Project Zomboid began to gain ground over the competition thanks to the great Liberty offered to the player. With an entire sandbox in the palm of your hands, there are countless ways to play, and those without experience will probably appreciate a little help, at least initially.

With this in mind, in addition to the popularity that the game is gaining, we put together 9 tips aimed at beginners that will allow you to reduce a bit the frustration of this fun but complicated video game. Even if you can’t seem to find your way in your first sessions, don’t despair, Project Zomboid is designed to repeat time and time again, but always teaching the player and showing him a new way to enjoy it.

Choose your weapon carefully when starting the game Firearms are great, but you will need ammo to conserve them, something that you will not have at the beginning of your game. Try best with contact weapons, which allow you to hit multiple zombies at the same time. Ration your food Fast-expiring foods like fruits and meat should be used before foods that keep longer, like fried foods and chocolate. The more days that go by, the harder it will be to find electricity, and a lot of food won’t last. Watch your diet If you are overweight, you will not be able to escape the zombies, and if you are very thin, you will not have the strength to fight. Try to maintain a value of 80 to 85 in your weight with food and different activities, to improve your physical condition. Your first base After a few days, creating a base will help you a lot to survive. However, don’t start building in the first place that comes to mind; try to be near a river to have access to food and water or a gas station. Find a quiet place to read Reading books will allow you to unlock new skills, but this reading comes with risks. Reserve this activity for places without zombies if you do not want to receive a free bite, and try to eat something before to avoid starving. Avoid unnecessary damage to your character Breaking a window with your hands or even carrying too many things, can result in damage that you could avoid, and that will only complicate your session. As a rule of thumb, if it’s something that would hurt you in real life, don’t do it. Don’t ignore your wounds You will take damage at some point. When that happens, immediately try to heal your character. Even if it seems minor, any damage can suddenly get worse, and end your life early. It starts in the same world where you died An interesting option in Project Zomboid is to start a new game within the same world where your last character died. We recommend this over starting from scratch, because you will be able to reconnect with your base and resources. Hear the emergency station on the radio If you find a radio, try to find the frequency of the emergency station, which will inform you about the weather and important events. If you are informed, you will be prepared, and you will increase your chances of survival.

At first, Project Zomboid may look like any other title developed under the typical premise of survive hordes of zombies, but it’s your cunning, skill, and even luck that makes the game so entertainingly replayable. For this reason, it has become a phenomenon, reaping great success on platforms such as Twitch, and its popularity is beginning to look, more and more, like what the industry experienced with Among Us.

If you want to know more about Project Zomboid, at 3DJuegos PC we re-explored its dangerous post-apocalyptic world to see what has changed since the game was released almost a decade ago.

More about: Project Zomboid.