Survive the apocalypse with zombies helping you: Project ParadiZe trailer and date

This title will come to new generation consoles and PC offering us a different vision of what an apocalypse is.

Nacon presented a couple of days ago Project ParadiZe, an action and survival game based on a zombie apocalypse whose proposal is somewhat different. The game will offer a open world in which you can recruit some zombies to help you survive in this post-apocalyptic land. The game has like expected release date December 2023something that is still far away.

The title can be enjoyed both in solo and cooperative. In addition, it will also have PvP multiplayer. The game will also feature a dedicated focus on construction to make your own barricades. These can be up to defended by some zombies that they are in your charge through innovative technology that allows you to control them, hence those strange headphones that appear during the first seconds of the video.

The zombies you recruit won’t be the smartest or the best fighters, but they can be great help while the player is exploring the land of ParadiZe. This title developed by Eko Software provides, from a slightly elevated high-angle shot, the sensation of being in an insecure world where we will fight with more than zombies.

The resource management and the achievement of a better team through exploration will be key to surviving in Project ParadiZe. A game that will also be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC through the Steam platform with a launch set for December 2023.

More about: Paradize Project, Eko Software, Nacon Games and Zombies.