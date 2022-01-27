Survive the brutal jungle of Green Hell with these 7 tips for beginners

Entering Green Hell can be intimidating right off the bat, and with good reason. The Creepy Jar survival game not only does not forgive newbies, but creates an environment of constant tension and risk around its multitude of systems and mechanics.

Although it is attractive, it is understandable that some people are put off, so today we are going to see some tips that will help you survive in the inhospitable jungles of the Amazon to become a true king of nature.

7 tips for beginners in Green Hell

Accept that you are going to die, and a lot

Green Hell is not a game for those who are discouraged by death. If you think that this is your case, honestly, I think it will not be a satisfactory experience for you. The game expects you to pass its first bars losing to learn to survive, and that is something you have to accept.

Of course, dying without more will not help you, but you have to be very aware of what has killed you. Each “game over” will be a lesson that you must be willing to learn. Do not get frustrated, take it with patience, but keep your eyes open and learn everything this complicated title has to teach you.

Explore, but in moderation

Although it is very important to have a camp, sometimes you better wait a bit, explore around you and see if you can find any maps or a beneficial place to settle. You may take some risks, but you’re just starting out, so you’re not betting that much either, and you can get away pretty well from being a little daring early on in the game.

Of course, do not wait too long to found your camp. Do some exploring around your spawn area, but if you can’t find anything worthwhile in your immediate surroundings, think that it is time to create your shelter.

dress for the occasion

Bone armor is highly recommended for the start of your games, and crafting it is quite easy. With 3 bones, 2 ropes and 1 banana leaf You will have in your hands one of the best pieces of equipment that you can craft at the beginning.





Hydration is very important, and coconuts will help you

Something that many first-time players have trouble with is collecting water. Yes, you are surrounded by her, but it is not always drinkable and you’re going to have to do some juggling to make it safe to drink. A really good way to not have to deal with that is to be smart and use coconuts to collect rainwater.

Look for them and take advantage of them to do two things: bowls and drums. With the bowls, you will have to leave them on the ground waiting for it to rain so that they fill with the water that you will be able to consume later. Thanks to this, you will avoid having to boil non-potable water and it will be much easier for you to have provisions to hydrate yourself.

A little later you should also think about putting bones in the bowls with water to make a bone soup. This will help you fill in hydration, protein and fat, which makes this recipe more than recommended.

Be careful where you walk!

Whether on dry land or across rivers, be very careful where you’re walking. Step on what you shouldn’t like a snake or a stingray it’s an easy death sentence to get if you’re not paying attention to your surroundings and you’re low on supplies.

Since you are, in addition to these two animals, watch out for frogs. The game may tell you that you can grab them, but doing so will endanger your health. If you have plenty of pills and bandages, you can counteract the effects of their secretions and take them to the lab for research and a cure. If you are just starting out, I simply recommend that you go carefully and pretend that they are not there.





Don’t underestimate the stones

This is especially important when you’re just starting out. Snakes are going to be one of your most common causes of death at first, or at least they will surely put you in more than one hurry. Always carry a small amount of stones (between 3 and 5 is ideal) and use them to finish off snakes and birds from a safe distance. You will be safe and you can pick them up again to repeat their use.

A good ear will save your life

The most dangerous predators will make some characteristic noise when you are near them. learn them all, pay close attention to it and turn around at the slightest sign that you have a dangerous animal nearby.

Of course, there is a crucial nuance here. Try not to run! Unless you’re in unavoidable danger, stealth would also be one of your most important tools. By the time you run, the animals will already know where you are, so try to walk slowly most of the time. Treat situations calmly and your chance of getting out of them unscathed will be greatly increased.