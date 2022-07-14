Surviving in the Amazon of Green Hell has been one of the most brutal experiences I have lived in a video game

What would you do if a snake bites you and you are lost in the middle of the Amazon? Are you able to make an ax to get some wood and make a fire? Do you know how to distinguish which are medicinal plants and which can kill you? I hope you have a good answer for all these questions, because if you don’t, you won’t last very long in Green Hell VR.

Survival games are enormously popular and there are sure to be many of you who follow the latest trends in the genre with enthusiasm. It is true, yes, that survival is interpreted very diverse forms: Minecraft, Project Zomboid, V Rising, Raft or Green Hell itself are games that offer very different experiences. But have you ever wondered what it feels like to enjoy these games on virtual reality? I would sum it up in tension and panic.

A few weeks ago it was released in Meta Quest 2 the VR version from Green Hell, adapted to Meta glasses, since this device has some technical limitations that do not allow emulating the video game as we know it on PC. Still, my hours in the jungle have been hard, chaotic, painful and extremely difficult, although these sensations have been fading as time passed and I adapted to the environment.

Although this is not an analysis per se, I do want to put you in context to understand Green Hell VR. The story is similar to that of the PC game and puts us in the shoes of Jake Higgins, who is with his wife Mia in the Amazon. Why? Well, both of them are trying to establish contact with a very dangerous and hostile indigenous tribe with the rest of the humans. At the beginning of the game, Mia goes to the village and something goes very wrong, because we receive a call on the radio in which she asks us to let’s rescue.

The harshness of the Amazon

The story is shorter than on PC, because everything in this version is recreated in a smaller size. But, beyond the story, the main thing here is survive in the amazon while we try to find Mia (unless you opt for survival mode, in which the story disappears and the objective is to survive as long as possible). The good thing about playing the story mode for the first time is that the game will guide us in our first steps, something very necessary if we want to stay alive for more than a day.

Because in the Amazon everything is a danger. Walking quietly becomes a risky sport when we hear the rattle of poisonous snakes or when we find ourselves face to face with a tiger. Green Hell is able to overwhelm us because we feel lost, out of our comfort zone and without a clue of how to proceed.

Creating an ax to cut down trees can be easy, but how do I manage to hunt those boars that walk by my side and whose meat can be a luxury to eat? And how can I cure my stomach infection if I have eaten bad food? How can I heal this wound on my arm!? They are doubts that little by little you resolve, but that make you feel very small, very alone, very defenseless. Green Hell is brutal survival and manages to reflect it very well.

It is true that the game, even so, adapts to the different types of player, and you can even choose an adventure in which you will not suffer damage, but it is in the cruelty of survival where it shines. Experiencing this in virtual reality has been a completely new experience for me, where even picking a banana from the tree has been fun (and stressful as hell).

I cook it, I eat it

The harshness of the Amazon is present at all times, although of course we have our tricks. For example, our notebook is an essential source of information to be able to survive, since in it we write down very valuable information on the different elements that we can collect or related to crafting, since each of the objects we have to create by hand. and following some specific steps. Do you want a bonfire? Great, but you can already work hard to find the right materials and put them exactlyOr you’ll have a bad night.

And this changes the experience tremendously. Forget about opening a menu to craft an item or pressing a button to heal yourself. Having to heal our wounds in the middle of a fight with an animal or with one of the indigenous people becomes completely stressful. For example, one of the ways to heal ourselves is, literally, to bandage the arm in which we have the wound. It’s a simple and easy movement… If you do it quietly in your camp, of course. The immersion level what the game provides It is very high and forces you to be Juan Palomo.

Not everything is perfect, of course, and beyond the cut in content compared to the older version, the problem is that some physics are a bit poor and that you can forget about making large constructions. One of the things I’ve missed the most is being able to build big, solid structures to make more elaborate shelters. This has been left out and it’s a shame.

One of the things that I have missed the most is being able to build solid structuresFor the rest, a greater mapping is also missing, especially after a few hours, but the work that Incuvo has done with this version must be valued. I am in love with my Meta Quest 2, but let’s not forget that they practically have a smartphone chip. That Green Hell VR is a reality on the platform and that it has more than decent graphics (it is the first to use Meta’s Spacewarp (AppSW) technology) is something to applaud.

Beyond the buts, which it has, because it is not a perfect game, living survival in the first person, literally, has been a experience that I recommend to all the world. Letting yourself go through the suffering of being completely lost in a hostile environment is something you have to try, because it forever changes the perception of stress and tension that a video game can offer. Virtual reality was created to experience these sensations.