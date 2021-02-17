‘Surviving Summer time’ Surfing Drama Shoots in Australia for Netflix

Manufacturing begins this month on “Surviving Summer time,” a teen-surfing drama collection for Netflix and ZDF Enterprises. The present is produced by Werner Movie Manufacturing, a three-time Emmy-nominated Australian agency headed by Joanna Werner.

Skylar Katz (Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Dwelling,” “Bunk’d”) stars because the titular character Summer time, a fierce Brooklyn teen who is distributed ‘Down Beneath’ to reside with household pals in a coastal city on the Nice Ocean Highway. She stars alongside Brazilian rising star Joao Gabriel Marinho (“Malhacao”), Australia’s Kai Lewins (“Wild Boys”) and Savannah La Rain (“Content material”). It additionally stars Lilliana Bowrey, a five-time Queensland junior state surf champion, making her first foray into appearing.

The ten-part present shall be shot at a few of Australia’s most iconic surf seashores in Victoria.

It was created by Werner and Josh Mapleston (“Prepared For This,” “Beat Bugs,” “Dance Academy”), and was written by Mapleston, Marieke Hardy, Magda Wozniak, Keir Wilkins, Gemma Crofts and Kirsty Fisher.

Arrange director is Ben Chessell (“The Nice,” “Giri/Haji”), with Sian Davies (“Bloom,” “The Gloaming”) and Charlotte George (“Huge Smoke”) additionally directing. Cinematographer is Katie Milwright (“Upright,” “Please Like Me”) with water and browsing cinematography by Rick Rifici (“Breath,” “Filth Music”). Manufacturing design is by Paddy Reardon (“Glitch,” “Underbelly”) and costume design by Shauna Lovisetto (“5 Bedrooms,” “Get Krack!n”).

Werner is producing with govt producers Werner and Stuart Menzies. The manufacturing can also be supported by Movie Victoria and was developed with the help of Display NSW.

“ ‘Surviving Summer time’ has been a ardour undertaking for a very long time. Our teen solid are an thrilling mixture of appearing and browsing expertise. They’ve been coaching onerous and shall be ably supported by our good crew, implausible scripts and fingers crossed, nice surf,” stated Werner in a ready assertion.

The collection marks a return to YA roots for Werner Movie Manufacturing, which made its title with “Dance Academy.” The corporate has not too long ago been concerned with high-end prime-time drama exhibits. These have included: “The Newsreader,” a six-episode drama collection starring Anna Torv for the Australian Broadcasting Company; and “Riot,” a multi-award successful story of Australia’s first Homosexual and Lesbian Mardi Gras, starring Damon Herriman.

Werner was additionally a producer alongside Tom Hoffie on U.S.-Australia collection “Clickbait,” for Matchbox Footage, Tony Ayres Productions, Heyday and Netflix.