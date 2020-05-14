‘Survivor’ Announces Winner in Remote ‘Winners at Struggle’ Finale – Variety

In honor of its 20th anniversary, “Survivor” introduced again 20 winners from earlier seasons, however just one individual got here out on high throughout Wednesday’s finale.

Throughout a socially distanced video name, host Jeff Probst revealed that Tony Vlachos gained the season.

Heading into the ultimate episode, 5 castaways remained to win the $2 million grand prize: Ben Driebergen, Denise Stapley, Michele Fitzgerald, Sarah Lacina and Tony. Nonetheless, 14 previously eradicated gamers have been ready in the Fringe of Extinction to leap again into the sport.

Like most exhibits caught filming throughout the coronavirus pandemic, “Survivor” needed to go distant on Wednesday’s episode. Probst kicked off the present from his storage in a selfmade set. The ultimate contestants nearly joined him later in the episode to search out out who gained.

Choosing up proper the place the final episode left off, followers noticed the previously eradicated gamers undergo the Fringe of Extinction impediment course problem to win a spot again in the sport. Natalie Anderson got here out because the winner, placing her again in the operating with the remaining 5 gamers.

After preliminary voting, Denise was voted out, leaving Sarah, Ben, Michele, Tony and Natalie. Through the immunity problem, Tony was victorious, conserving him protected in the subsequent elimination spherical. To many individuals’s shock, Ben was then voted out.

Within the last immunity problem of the season, Natalie gained, incomes her a spot in the finals. She opted to deliver Michele to the finale together with her, sending Sarah and Tony to go head-to-head for the final spot. Natalie had hoped Sarah would emerge victorious, placing three girls in the finals, however Tony pulled forward, cementing the ultimate three.

Natalie, Michele and Tony then confronted the jury of their eradicated friends and gave their causes on why they should win and why their opponents can be voted out.

Probst joined the ultimate three in a video all from their houses earlier than pulling Tony’s title from an urn. Victorious at final, Tony celebrated together with his children, who have been additionally there with him.

The following season of “Survivor,” like many TV exhibits, stays unsure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, Probst promised that that they’re “dedicated” to returning in the autumn.