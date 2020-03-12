‘Survivor’ Delays Season 41 Production Amid Global Coronavirus Pandemic

CBS is delaying manufacturing on Season 41 of “Survivor” amid coronavirus considerations.

“Resulting from considerations and uncertainty surrounding the unfold of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of “Survivor” have taken the precautionary measure to delay manufacturing on the 41st season, which was set to start filming later this month in Fiji,” mentioned a CBS spokesperson. “Pending worldwide occasions, the plan is to return to manufacturing on Might 19th. The well being and security of the castaways and manufacturing members is our prime precedence.”

“Survivor” host and government producer Jeff Probst despatched the “Survivor” crew the next letter on Wednesday:

Hey Survivor crew,

As a result of rising short-term uncertainty surrounding the worldwide unfold of COVID-19 and the corresponding need for the continued well-being of our superb crew, we’ve determined to push again our begin date for Survivor season 41.

Though Fiji has no reported instances and is superbly distant, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 completely different nations, creating a necessity for extra time to totally analyze and create our new manufacturing security plan.

This case is unprecedented and we’re studying extra data daily. It’s out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we’ve taken this step. Our intention is to start manufacturing after the S40 stay present. Subsequently, topic to new data, our new deliberate begin date for manufacturing can be on or about Might 19th ,2020. Our intention is to nonetheless to shoot each seasons 41 and 42. We all know lots of you’ll have questions and we are going to begin a communication chain to maintain all people updated.

We’re probably the most skilled worldwide tv group on the planet and for 20 years we’ve calmly and efficiently managed a 123 of manufacturing points. We’ll navigate this one the identical manner.

Thanks for understanding our want for this further time to create our plan.

Jeff

Leisure Weekly first reported the information.