‘Survivor’ Pulled From CBS Fall Schedule – Variety

CBS is not planning to air “Survivor” Season 41 this fall.

Variety has realized that CBS has pulled the long-running actuality competitors sequence from its fall 2020-2021 lineup. Manufacturing on the season, which can happen in Fiji, was delayed again in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In keeping with a person with data of the manufacturing, CBS and officers in Fiji are nonetheless evaluating the most effective time to begin manufacturing because of the heightened well being and security issues concerned.

“The Wonderful Race” will now take “Survivor’s” eight p.m. time slot on Wednesday nights, transferring up an hour. “SEAL Group” will now air at 9. “SWAT,” which was initially going to be held for midseason, will now air Wednesdays at 10 this fall.

“Survivor” is now the primary present to be pulled from the autumn schedule since all the published networks unveiled their lineups over the previous few months. CBS revealed their schedule in Could, which banked closely on having the ability to return to manufacturing on most of their scripted exhibits regardless of manufacturing nonetheless being largely shutdown due to the pandemic.

The transfer can also be the newest for Season 32 of “The Wonderful Race,” which was initially set to debut on the community this spring. Variety beforehand reported that Season 33 was two weeks into capturing earlier than being shut down because of the outbreak of the pandemic.

With “SWAT” transferring as much as fall, the one exhibits CBS is presently holding for midseason are “Undercover Boss” and the brand new drama sequence “Clarice,” about FBI Agent Clarice Starling within the years after the occasions of “Silence of the Lambs.” CBS is planning to debut simply two new exhibits this fall — “B Optimistic” from the Chuck Lorre camp and a reboot of “The Equalizier” starring Queen Latifah.