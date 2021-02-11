‘Survivor’ Receives Funding to Bring Shoot to Australia

Journey actuality present “Australian Survivor” is to shoot in Queensland, Australia following the injection of money from the federal authorities’s Location Incentive Fund. The primary 5 seasons of the present, which airs on Community 10, had beforehand lensed in Pacific island international locations Samoa and Fiji.

Preparations to shoot season six in Fiji had been underneath method earlier than the coronavirus outbreak halted work in early 2020. Now, the Endemol Shine Australia present will likely be filmed deep within the outback, in Cloncurry, 1,700 km north-west of Brisbane. The realm is thought for its harsh local weather and difficult climate circumstances.

Federal Communications and Arts Minister Paul Fletcher stated: “ ‘Australian Survivor was one of many many world–famend productions jeopardized by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we’re happy to present A$3.9 million ($3.02 million) to get the collection again on our screens in 2021.” The federal Location Incentives Program, obtained a A$400 million ($310 million) funding injection supposed to restart the movie and TV manufacturing sectors.

Fletcher stated the manufacturing ought to end in a $29 million ($22.5 million) increase to the regional financial system. Individually, Queensland’s state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated that the present “will inject an estimated A$14.6 million ($11.3 million) into the state’s financial system and create roughly 150 jobs for Queensland crew.” The worth of Queensland’s monetary contribution to the manufacturing isn’t identified.

“We’ve bought a successful mixture by way of aggressive incentives, fantastically various areas, best-in-the-business native crew and one of many world’s most COVID-safe environments,” Palaszczuk stated.

“Australian Survivor” sees a gaggle of various and tenacious individuals taken away from their on a regular basis lives and left to fend for themselves in a distant location with little greater than the garments on their backs.

“Queensland is the place to movie proper now; the constructive impacts flowing from our manufacturing growth are huge and different, and my Authorities is doing all the things in its energy to maximize these advantages for all Queenslanders.

“Subsequent month Ron Howard’s ‘13 Lives’ begins manufacturing on the Gold Coast and Common Studio Group’s ‘Joe Unique’ will quickly enter Display Queensland Studios in Brisbane, whereas Netflix’s teen collection ‘Dive Membership’ not too long ago wrapped in Port Douglas, Far North Queensland,” stated Display Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich.

Outback Queensland can be the setting partially for ABC’s ‘Complete Management’ season 2, which returns to movie in Winton this yr with assist from Display Queensland.