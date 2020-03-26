Survivor Spoilers: Does Latest Episode Confirm Winners At War’s Winner

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next incorporates potential spoilers relating to the winner of Survivor: Winners At Conflict. Learn at your personal danger!
Survivor: Winners At Conflict simply aired its newest elimination, and with one other old-school participant despatched to the Fringe of Extinction, followers are starting to really feel extra courageous about making their picks for the general winner of the $2 million prize. This was very true after the Wednesday evening, with some viewers beneath the belief that if one explicit contestant survived to the ultimate tribe merger, the sport was his to lose.
Now that Tony Vlachos is certainly nonetheless within the sport forward of the ultimate tribe merger, I’ve to marvel if the most recent episode roughly confirmed he is the winner of this phenomenal season. There’s some proof floating round that appears to help this, so for anybody out of the loop, let’s overview the info.
One Male, Two Ladies, And The Letter “T”
Whereas some reported insiders who know the nitty-gritty particulars of Survivor: Winners At Conflict‘s endgame will not explicitly say who wins the competitors, it has been extensively reported the Remaining Three will consist of 1 male, and two females. Moreover, the male that was rumored to make the ultimate three has a reputation that begins with a T (by way of Hype). If this rumor pans out, then the male Survivor to make Season 40’s Remaining Three can be both Tony Vlachos Or Tyson Apostol.
As of Wednesday, March 25, solely a type of two remains to be on the island. Tony has survived and reached the merger, although Tyson nonetheless has a shot at returning, and has certainly ready for the upcoming Fringe of Extinction problem with loads of peanut butter. There’s one other rumor that Tyson will make his manner again into the sport earlier than the top, so it is value noting that this rumor “t”ea could not function definitive proof of Tony’s late sport survival, except Tyson will get eradicated for good.
The Alleged “Remaining 4” Hangout Video
A few weeks in the past, Natalie Anderson shared a video on social media the place she was hanging out with a fascinating group of individuals. Anderson was in a automobile with Michele Fitzgerald, Nick Wilson, and Tony Vlachos, which fueled hypothesis amongst Survivor spoiler theorists that they might make up the “Remaining 4” of Survivor: Winners At Conflict.
It is value noting that three of these 4 stay in New Jersey, and Nick Wilson occurred to be round for Michele Fitzgerald’s Survivor watch get together that she hosted later that evening. With that being mentioned, Michelle, Natalie, and Tony have been closely rumored as the sport’s Remaining Three for fairly some time, so it is awfully suspect they’re all hanging out on this video.
The Season 40 Boot Checklist From Rob Has A Podcast
Rob Cesternino, who steadily covers competition-based actuality exhibits, posted a boot checklist for Survivor: Winners At Conflict, however needed to take it down. Which may be as a result of the “predictions” have been correct to the purpose that eight of the primary 9 eliminations have been prophesied.
The one entry this checklist acquired incorrect (Sandra’s elimination) was fairly substantial, however to appropriately guess the precise order of eliminations for the opposite Eight is fairly rattling spectacular by any stretch. It additionally makes one inclined to imagine the remainder of the checklist is correct, even with that error. As you might need guessed, Tony Vlachos was listed because the winner, with the Remaining Three being a mix of Tony, Natalie Anderson, and Michele Fitzgerald.
Primarily based on these three items of proof, in addition to the most recent episode that confirmed Tony Vlachos surviving till the ultimate tribal merger, it is exhausting to not imagine he’ll be topped the champ of Survivor: Winners Of Conflict. In fact, Survivor rumors and spoilers have positively been incorrect earlier than, so we won’t know for certain till that last episode has aired!
Survivor: Winners At Conflict airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick With CinemaBlend for extra on Survivor, and the most recent information taking place in tv and films.
Add Comment