Survivor Spoilers: Does Latest Episode Confirm Winners At War’s Winner

One Male, Two Ladies, And The Letter “T”

Whereas some reported insiders who know the nitty-gritty particulars of Survivor: Winners At Conflict‘s endgame will not explicitly say who wins the competitors, it has been extensively reported the Remaining Three will consist of 1 male, and two females. Moreover, the male that was rumored to make the ultimate three has a reputation that begins with a T (by way of Hype). If this rumor pans out, then the male Survivor to make Season 40’s Remaining Three can be both Tony Vlachos Or Tyson Apostol.