Survivor Winners At War Is Really Changing Our View On Two Castaways

Adam was the center of his first season, however he was decreased to a clown-type determine in Survivor: Winners at War. He was the one castaway to be given the dopy music, which is often reserved for first time gamers who’re in over their head. Nearly each episode featured him scuffling with the every day a part of being on Survivor, particularly at Tribal Council. He struggled to place his torch at his first Tribal, and even had onerous time closing the urn that holds their votes. Adam additionally did not work with among the different castaways, who discovered him shifty.