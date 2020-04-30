Survivor: Winners At War Needs To Do Something About Tony After Latest Immunity Challenge

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 29 episode of Survivor: Winners at War.
The most recent episode of Survivor: Winners at War was intense from the opening minutes following the aftermath of Sophie Clarke‘s elimination final week during to Kim Spradlin-Wolfe getting voted out after the remaining castaways had been wheeling and dealing till the final moments. Regardless of Kim being voted out, nevertheless, Tony Vlachos is the one value speaking about. Winners at War actually must do one thing about Tony after the immunity problem.
Kim gave the impression to be rallying the remaining castaways to do away with Tony, whereas Sarah Lacina appeared prepared to chop all ties with Tony after he bought Sophie eradicated. Every part modified when it got here to the immunity problem, which pressured the castaways to carry themselves regular on a slim beam with no assist. Jeff Probst managed to coax a number of (together with Kim) to drop early so they might partake in some peanut butter, chocolate, and cookies, and Nick Wilson finally gave up with the promise of a Fireplace Token from Tony.
Sure, Tony received one other immunity problem, which means that he (and Denise Stapley because the winner of the ladies) did not have to fret about elimination. This marked the third immunity problem in a row that Tony received, and he had been all however assured to be voted out this week if not for security. Winners at War‘s subsequent episode shouldn’t let it occur once more.
Now, Tony is way from my favourite of the remaining castaways, so a few of my annoyance with Tony successful one other immunity problem and being secure for one other week is simply that I would prefer to see one thing extra occur on Survivor past his chatter. That mentioned, I’ve to respect his recreation, and since I am at the moment Crew Sarah after shedding Sophie, he is clearly doing one thing proper that he is annoying me.
It is also not the fault of Jeff Probst or Survivor that Tony is nailing the immunity problem. He is been successful via a mix of luck, talent, and endurance. Those who have to do one thing about Tony are the opposite remaining castaways. He has risen up because the Boston Rob-esque castaway of Winners at War (since Rob Mariano himself was voted out), and he must be the following goal. That is Winners at War, so these winners have to discover a technique to take down the clear frontrunner.
Sarah appears hip to Tony’s recreation, as she declined his assist when it was trying like she is perhaps voted out, however she additionally appears to wish him on her facet… for now. Fringe of Extinction continues to be an element as properly, and the response photographs of those that had already been despatched to the Edge through the wheeling and dealing earlier than the vote had been fairly attention-grabbing. They definitely appear to see the necessity to do away with Tony, though I may additionally be barely projecting.
Something must be executed about Tony if the remainder of the castaways desire a shot on the $2 million, they usually’ll have to band collectively (and cease Tony from successful one other immunity problem) in the event that they need to stand an opportunity.
Whether or not or not the castaways are capable of efficiently make a transfer on Tony, the following evening of Survivor must be thrilling. CBS is airing not one however two hours of Survivor on Wednesday, Could 6 at eight p.m. ET. They’re going to be the final episodes of Winners at War earlier than the finale, so you’ll want to tune in!
