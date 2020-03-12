Survivor’s Big Boston Rob Twist Finally Made Me Care About Winners At War

Boston Rob went full Robfather on Yara, roughly dictating that there can be no strategizing and not one of the males would even give Sarah and Sophie the prospect to speak. It was awkward and uncomfortable, however Adam and Ben clearly did not be ok with it, and Sarah and Sophie picked up on it. At Tribal Council, Boston Rob went his traditional route of bullying and reminding the group that Survivor is a recreation of numbers, clearly assured that he had Ben and Adam backing him as much as vote out Sarah.