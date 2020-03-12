Survivor’s Big Boston Rob Twist Finally Made Me Care About Winners At War

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Survivor: Winners at War’s March 11 episode on CBS.
Survivor introduced the perfect of its greatest champs collectively (principally) for the Winners at War season, and all eyes have been on Boston Rob Mariano to regulate the sport since spouse Amber Mariano was eradicated early on. The Robfather is a powerhouse participant who introduced his appreciable powers of persuasion to Winners at War, and he stored a good sufficient leash on the opposite gamers that it was arduous to think about him being overthrown. And that wasn’t working for me. Boston Rob operating the sport week in and week out wasn’t fascinating to me. Because of the March 11 Boston Rob twist, nonetheless, I am all-in on Winners at War.
Boston Rob received voted out! He wound up on the underside as a result of Winners at War tribe swap that resulted within the creation of Yara to go along with Dakal and Sele, with Yara comprised of Boston Rob Mariano, Sarah Lacina, Sophie Georgina Clarke, Ben Driebergen, and Adam Klein. Boston Rob rapidly rallied Ben and Adam to affix him in teaming up on the ladies, and so they agreed regardless of the shortage of belief in Boston Rob. It is at this level that I feel Boston Rob went too far and wound up getting himself eradicated.
Boston Rob went full Robfather on Yara, roughly dictating that there can be no strategizing and not one of the males would even give Sarah and Sophie the prospect to speak. It was awkward and uncomfortable, however Adam and Ben clearly did not be ok with it, and Sarah and Sophie picked up on it. At Tribal Council, Boston Rob went his traditional route of bullying and reminding the group that Survivor is a recreation of numbers, clearly assured that he had Ben and Adam backing him as much as vote out Sarah.
Luckily (for me, anyway), Sarah and Sophie had been ready for tribal council and pitched the chances of latest relationships and methods, not-so-subtly stating that Adam and Ben had been simply letting Boston Rob management all the pieces. Their phrases satisfied at the least one of many different guys, as a result of Boston Rob was voted out, and I sat up straighter in my chair.
This entire episode, I stored asking myself why Yara wasn’t voting him out, similar to I spent earlier episodes of Winners at War questioning why individuals weren’t making Boston Rob a precedence to vote out. I watch a variety of TV for my job, and Boston Rob was starting to really feel like a villain who stays too lengthy on a TV present as a result of he has followers however does not actually add a lot to the leisure worth.
After all, I am additionally a comparatively newcomer to Survivor, so my scripted drama and Bachelor leanings aren’t tremendous relevant to Survivor simply but. Nonetheless, I wasn’t having fun with Boston Rob and his confidence being rewarded again and again, and Survivor is extra unpredictable now that he is gone. He left his hearth tokens to Parvati Shallow, and that might effectively be it for Boston Rob Mariano in Winners at War! Now, is Sandra Diaz-Twine the one to observe?
See what occurs subsequent on Survivor now that Boston Rob has been voted out with new episodes airing Wednesdays at Eight p.m. ET on CBS.
