Survivor’s Sophie Clarke Just Became My Favorite Winners At War Competitor

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 1 episode of Survivor: Winners At War on CBS.
Survivor is eight episodes into its Winners at War season, however I one way or the other hadn’t picked a favourite competitor till the April 1 installment. In a season full of champions, I had a neater time choosing least favorites than precise favorites. Now, due to the episode that introduced one eradicated competitor again from Fringe of Extinction, the tribes merged, and one individual emerged from the pack to turn into my favourite: Sophie Clarke.
I’ve all the time appreciated Sophie nicely sufficient in Survivor: Winners at War, particularly since she was key to getting Boston Rob Mariano voted out and despatched to the Fringe of Extinction and eventually making me within the season. Nonetheless, it was her strikes within the April 1 episode that actually received me over. Sophie positively took discover when Denise Stapley proudly regaled the remainder of the merged tribe (together with Tyson Apostol, who’d received the fitting to return from the Edge) with the story of how she’d ousted Sandra Diaz-Twine.
Sophie made her massive transfer later, when she linked the dots that the most important gamers had been coming collectively and wanted to be dealt a blow. With out Sophie stepping in, Adam Klein doubtless would have been ousted. As an alternative, Sophie quietly set the stage for Wendell Holland to be eradicated. Adam is secure for an additional week, Wendell is on the Fringe of Extinction, and Sophie confirmed some critical mettle.
In fact, Survivor: Winners at War is full of rivals who’ve some critical mettle to indicate off. If these individuals did not know how one can play the sport and win, they would not have made it into this jam-packed season which did not even embody the unique Survivor champ himself. The twist that actually received me over to Workforce Sophie technically wasn’t confirmed, and it did not really happen to me till towards the tip of the episode. It occurred within the immunity problem.
The immunity battle this week was for the remaining rivals to deal with an endurance problem: gamers needed to dangle on to a pole for so long as attainable. This problem isn’t straightforward, and Winners at War made it much more tough because of a rainstorm.
Everyone was depressing, however Sophie’s complete physique was shaking and shivering, to the purpose that I — harmless, naive viewer as I used to be — was half hoping that Jeff Probst would name the medical staff in to heat her up earlier than she turned hypothermic. Whereas a number of the rivals had the guts to try to share a few of their physique warmth, others turned assured that Sophie could be fast to fall from her pole.
And but Sophie held on. In truth, she got here in second to solely Denise in successful the ladies’s immunity problem. Now, is it attainable that Sophie actually was so chilly that she was shivering that laborious and simply discovered the energy to hold on? Certain. But when she wasn’t a minimum of exaggerating her chilly to make her rivals overconfident, then discovering the energy was all however superhuman. Personally, I like the concept that Sophie was faking it, and I am sticking with it till/except I am proved in any other case.
What’s subsequent for Sophie Clarke and the remainder of the Survivor: Winners at War contestants nonetheless within the recreation? Discover out with new episodes airing Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on CBS. Winners at War had completed filming by the point the coronavirus pandemic began forcing manufacturing halts all through showbiz, so followers can a minimum of rely on the season airing in full. As for subsequent season, we will solely wait and see when will probably be secure for manufacturing to renew.
Add Comment