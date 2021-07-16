Surya Sethupathi (Vijay Sethupathi Son) Age, Wiki, Biography, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs – Newzpanda

Surya Sethupathi is an Indian movie actor. He’s the son of well-known Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. Surya Sethupathi’s made his debut with the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan tamil Film used to be launched in 2015. Within the movie, Surya performed the more youthful model of Vijay Sethupathi. Later in 2019, within the film, Sindhubaadh Vijay Sethupathi and Surya Sethupathy performed the position of petty thieves.

Surya Sethupathi Biography

Identify Surya
Actual Identify Surya Sethupathi
Nickname Surya
Career Indian Movie Actor
Date of Start 15 July
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Vijay Sethupathi (Actor)
Mom: Jessy Sethupathi (Area Spouse)
Sister: Shreeja Sethupathi
Paternal Grandfather: Kalimuthu
Paternal Grandmother: Saraswathi
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Faculty: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Track and Dance
Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Surya Sethupathy Legit Social Media Profiles

Fb : But to be up to date
Instagram : But to be up to date
Twitter : But to be up to date

Surya Sethupathy Films Listing

  • Naanum Rowdy Dhaan – 2015
  • Sindhubaadh – 2019

Surya Sethupathi Photographs

Vijay Sethupathi Family
Vijay Sethupathi With His Son Movie
Vijay Sethupathy Son Surya Age
Surya Sethupathi Wiki

