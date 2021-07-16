Surya Sethupathi (Vijay Sethupathi Son) Age, Wiki, Biography, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs – Newzpanda

Surya Sethupathi is an Indian movie actor. He’s the son of well-known Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. Surya Sethupathi’s made his debut with the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan tamil Film used to be launched in 2015. Within the movie, Surya performed the more youthful model of Vijay Sethupathi. Later in 2019, within the film, Sindhubaadh Vijay Sethupathi and Surya Sethupathy performed the position of petty thieves.

Surya Sethupathi Biography

Identify Surya Actual Identify Surya Sethupathi Nickname Surya Career Indian Movie Actor Date of Start 15 July Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Vijay Sethupathi (Actor)

Mom: Jessy Sethupathi (Area Spouse)

Sister: Shreeja Sethupathi

Paternal Grandfather: Kalimuthu

Paternal Grandmother: Saraswathi Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends NA Spouse NA Kids NA Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Faculty: But to be up to date

Faculty: But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Track and Dance Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Surya Sethupathy Legit Social Media Profiles

Fb : But to be up to date

Instagram : But to be up to date

Twitter : But to be up to date

Surya Sethupathy Films Listing

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan – 2015

– 2015 Sindhubaadh – 2019

Surya Sethupathi Photographs

