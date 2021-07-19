Surya (Vijay Sethupathi Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Surya Sethupathi is an Indian movie kid actor. He’s the son of main Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. Surya Sethupathi’s debut movie was once Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that was once launched in 2015. Within the movie, Surya performed the more youthful model of Vijay Sethupathi. The group couldn’t discover a younger boy comparable to Vijay and in a while settled with Surya Sethupathi. Later in 2019, within the film, Sindhubaadh Vijay Sethupathi and Surya Sethupathi performed the position of petty thieves.

Surya Sethupathi Biography

Identify Surya Sethupathi Actual Identify Surya Sethupathi Nickname Surya Career Indian Movie Actor Date of Start 15 July Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Vijay Sethupathi (Actor)

Mom: Jessy Sethupathi (Space Spouse)

Sister: Shreeja Sethupathi

Paternal Grandfather: Kalimuthu

Paternal Grandmother: Saraswathi Marital Standing Single Affairs/Girlfriends NA Spouse NA Kids NA Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification College: But to be up to date

Faculty: But to be up to date Spare time activities Tune and Dance Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing details about Surya Sethupathi

Surya Sethupathi Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Surya Sethupathi,

Surya Sethupathi Films Listing

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan – 2015 (Function: More youthful Pandi)

– 2015 (Function: More youthful Pandi) Sindhubaadh – 2019

