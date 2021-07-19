Surya (Vijay Sethupathi Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Surya Sethupathi is an Indian movie kid actor. He’s the son of main Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. Surya Sethupathi’s debut movie was once Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that was once launched in 2015. Within the movie, Surya performed the more youthful model of Vijay Sethupathi. The group couldn’t discover a younger boy comparable to Vijay and in a while settled with Surya Sethupathi. Later in 2019, within the film, Sindhubaadh Vijay Sethupathi and Surya Sethupathi performed the position of petty thieves.

Surya Sethupathi Biography

Identify Surya Sethupathi
Actual Identify Surya Sethupathi
Nickname Surya
Career Indian Movie Actor
Date of Start 15 July
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives FatherVijay Sethupathi (Actor)
Mom: Jessy Sethupathi (Space Spouse)
Sister: Shreeja Sethupathi
Paternal Grandfather: Kalimuthu
Paternal Grandmother: Saraswathi
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification College: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
Spare time activities Tune and Dance
Start Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of origin Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing details about Surya Sethupathi

Surya Sethupathi Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Surya Sethupathi,

Surya Sethupathi Films Listing

  • Naanum Rowdy Dhaan – 2015 (Function: More youthful Pandi)
  • Sindhubaadh – 2019

