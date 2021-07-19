Surya (Vijay Sethupathi Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Surya Sethupathi is an Indian movie kid actor. He’s the son of main Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi. Surya Sethupathi’s debut movie was once Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that was once launched in 2015. Within the movie, Surya performed the more youthful model of Vijay Sethupathi. The group couldn’t discover a younger boy comparable to Vijay and in a while settled with Surya Sethupathi. Later in 2019, within the film, Sindhubaadh Vijay Sethupathi and Surya Sethupathi performed the position of petty thieves.
Surya Sethupathi Biography
|Identify
|Surya Sethupathi
|Actual Identify
|Surya Sethupathi
|Nickname
|Surya
|Career
|Indian Movie Actor
|Date of Start
|15 July
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Vijay Sethupathi (Actor)
Mom: Jessy Sethupathi (Space Spouse)
Sister: Shreeja Sethupathi
Paternal Grandfather: Kalimuthu
Paternal Grandmother: Saraswathi
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|College: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Tune and Dance
|Start Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of origin
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing details about Surya Sethupathi
Surya Sethupathi Pictures
Take a look at the most recent pictures of Surya Sethupathi,
Surya Sethupathi Films Listing
- Naanum Rowdy Dhaan – 2015 (Function: More youthful Pandi)
- Sindhubaadh – 2019
