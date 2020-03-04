Susan Calman to replace Jane McDonald on Cruising With and Holidaying With

Cruising With Jane McDonald is about to turn out to be Cruising With Susan Calman – with the Scottish comic set to take over presenting duties on the BAFTA-winning Channel 5 journey present.

Calman, who may even replace McDonald on spin-off present Holidaying With Jane McDonald, has beforehand embraced the journey style on the collection Secret Scotland with Susan Calman.

McDonald introduced that she can be standing down final week after having fun with greater than 4 and a half years within the job, describing her time as host as “a privilege.”

In accordance to Channel 5, Calman might be “heading out on new adventures, exploring the excessive seas and well-liked vacation locations.”

The comic stated she was “over the moon” to take over the position on “such a prestigious group of reveals.”

She added, “I can’t wait to go on thrilling voyages and unbelievable journeys and take the fantastic viewers with me. It’s the beginning of an impressive chapter and I can’t wait to get going!”

In the meantime, Channel 5’s director of programming defined that Calman had been his “first and solely selection” for the position and that he was “completely cock-a-hoop” that she had taken them on.

“I’ve inspired her to make each reveals uniquely hers and I’m genuinely excited to see how she evolves them in her personal, inimitable fashion,” he stated. “The world is, actually, her oyster and I can’t wait to journey it along with her.”

As well as to Secret Scotland, Calman’s different presenting gigs have included kids’s sport present High Class, quiz present The Lie and BBC One reveals The Boss and Armchair Detectives, whereas she can also be ceaselessly heard throughout BBC Radio 4’s comedy programming.