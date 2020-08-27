Susan Rovner Eyed For NBCU Top Job as Warner Bros. Offers Keys to TV

Longtime Warner Bros. TV government Susan Rovner has emerged as a prime candidate for the job at NBCUniversal overseeing programming for NBC, USA Community, fledgling streamer Peacock and the remainder of the corporate’s leisure cable networks.

Sources shut to the state of affairs say that as of Wednesday Rovner had not engaged in formal negotiations with NBCU and that she is one among a number of folks into account by NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming. However there is no such thing as a doubt Rovner is within the combine, which suggests the veteran studio government might quickly face the selection of transferring to a brand new senior put up within the Comcast universe or staying at Warner Bros. the place it’s an open secret that she is the studio’s alternative to ultimately succeed Peter Roth as the chief of all TV operations.

Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal declined remark. Rovner didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Roth, the Warner Bros. TV Group chairman who has led the studio since 1999, is claimed to be making ready to step down by the tip of subsequent 12 months. Throughout his tenure, the studio led the trade in TV manufacturing for a few years, and Warner Bros. TV significantly expanded the scope of its manufacturing to embrace animation, kids’s programming, unscripted collection and worldwide manufacturing belongings. Roth is a venerable determine within the tv trade who’s well-known for his enthusiasm for the enterprise and for nurturing of the huge community TV hits for the studio, from NBC’s “The West Wing” to CBS’ “Two and a Half Males” and “The Huge Bang Idea.”

Rovner has been with Warner Bros. TV since 1998, beginning out as director of drama improvement. She is very regarded for her lengthy tenure, her observe report and deep relationships within the artistic group. Those that have labored with Rovner say she is extraordinarily loyal, which can make her inclined to wait it out in Burbank, ought to NBCU make her a suggestion.

Rover was first promoted to the extent of co-president in 2014. Earlier this month, she was elevated to president of Warner Bros. Tv in a restructuring that put the mothership WBTV studio along with the scripted aspect of Warner Horizon Tv, which typically produces for streaming and cable shops.

Rovner has labored in tandem for years with enterprise affairs veteran Brett Paul, who can also be president of Warner Bros. Tv. It’s understood that the studio expects Rovner to go solo if she succeeds Roth.

Rovner’s expertise is rooted on the studio aspect as a vendor slightly than as a community purchaser, though she labored as government director of made-for-TV motion pictures at ABC earlier than becoming a member of Warner Bros. NBCUniversal’s latest shakeup of its TV operations carved out a job for a prime government to oversee improvement and programming for NBC, Peacock, USA, Syfy, Bravo, E! and Oxygen. NBCUniversal shook up its TV operations earlier this month, ousting former NBC Leisure chairman Paul Telegdy.

The TV restructuring NBCU unveiled on Aug. 6 carved up the tasks for operating the enterprise and content material operations into two separate president-level posts. NBCU cable veteran Frances Berwick was tapped to lead the Leisure Enterprise unit. The opening for an Leisure Programming chief is well-suited to Rovner’s background of specializing in artistic improvement and administration of a excessive quantity of reveals.

Rovner’s resolution could be influenced by the latest upheaval at WB father or mother WarnerMedia. The studio that was as soon as a bastion of stability in Hollywood has been rocked by AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner in 2018. Over the previous two years Warner Bros. has adjusted to new marching orders from John Stankey and different AT&T executives, as nicely as a brand new imaginative and prescient guiding the corporate’s macro operations in Hulu and Amazon alumnus Jason Kilar.

Kilar succeeded Stankey as CEO of WarnerMedia in Could. On prime of that, Warner Bros. noticed CEO Kevin Tsujihara exit swiftly in March 2019 after six years within the position amid a scandal about his affair with the scandal-magnet actor Charlotte Kirk. Former BBC Worldwide America government Ann Sarnoff was named Warner Bros. CEO in June 2019.

Warner Bros. earlier this month initiated a spherical of layoffs that’s anticipated to attain about 500 staffers. Amongst these departing have been long-serving executives together with TV distribution chief Jeffrey Schlesinger and residential video topper Ron Sanders. The restructuring throughout WarnerMedia noticed Sarnoff’s position develop significantly as she now has oversight of programming for HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV. Sarnoff’s portfolio now drives nearly all of WarnerMedia’s earnings.

Warner Bros.’ dealing with of the transition for Roth is a measure of the respect he has earned from the highest of AT&T, and the significance of TV manufacturing as an engine for all of WarnerMedia. Like Roth, Rovner got here up on the studio in an period when Warner Bros. executives may rely on decades-long tenures, in success.

At a seismic second in TV, Rovner might quickly face the high-class drawback of deciding between a coveted studio chief job, making her one among solely a handful of girls to attain that top within the trade — or parting with the studio she’s referred to as house for 22 years to relocate to one other media large within the throes of transition.

(Pictured: Susan Rovner, Peter Roth)