Susan Rovner Set to Join NBCUniversal in Top TV Programming Role

Susan Rovner has been tapped for the highest leisure programming job at NBCUniversal. A supply shut to the scenario confirmed to Selection that Rovner has accepted a suggestion for the brand new position.

In heading up the leisure programming division, Rovner can be answerable for scripted, unscripted, late-night and various programming for NBC, the NBCU cable networks, and direct-to-consumer service Peacock.

Selection solely reported in August that Rovner was the main contender for the job. She joins NBCU from Warner Bros. Tv, the place she has served in varied govt roles going again to 1998, beginning out because the director of drama growth. She was promoted to co-president of the studio in 2014.

She was then promoted to president of WBTV alongside Brett Paul in August in a reorganization that noticed WBTV mix its operations Warner Horizon Scripted Tv. Throughout her tenure atop the studio, she has labored in tandem with enterprise affairs vet Paul, although she alone was anticipated to succeed Peter Roth because the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Tv Studios as soon as Roth retires.

The information of Rovner’s new position comes weeks after NBCU CEO Jeff Shell oversaw a large reorganization of the corporate’s tv enterprise in an effort to gear it extra in direction of streaming somewhat than conventional linear tv.

In that reorganization, NBC Leisure head Paul Telegedy exited the corporate amid accusations of racist, sexist and homophobic conduct. As well as, Frances Berwick was elevated to head up the corporate’s leisure enterprise unit. In that position, she oversees every day operations throughout all networks and dayparts. Berwick was beforehand the chief of NBCU’s life-style networks.

The one position that remained a thriller following the reorganization was the pinnacle of leisure programming, with a number of NBCU insiders and different well-known community and studio executives reportedly thought of for the job.

WarnerMedia has additionally seen important restructuring in latest weeks past the promotions of Rovner and Paul. In early August, each Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly have been unceremoniously let go from the corporate as newly appointed CEO Jason Kilar shook up the manager ranks. Ann Sarnoff was promoted to oversee a newly expanded content material group, whereas HBO Programming president Casey Bloys added unique content material duties for HBO Max and the linear networks TNT, TBS, and truTV to his purview.