Susanna Reid latest TV personality to go into self-isolation

Susanna Reid has turn out to be the latest TV personality to introduced that she is self-isolating amidst the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain presenter mentioned that though she was not at present displaying any signs of the virus, she could be self-isolating due to signs current in her family.

Writing on Twitter, Reid wrote, “I’m at present nicely however due to the brand new recommendation in the present day I shall be self-isolating for 2 weeks due to signs in my family. Keep nicely everybody.”

A lot of Reid’s fellow TV presenters wished her nicely as she introduced the information.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker replied by tweeting, “Keep secure Susanna. Hope you and the household are okay. See you again in a number of weeks,” whereas Gary Lineker added, “Keep nicely.”

On this morning’s programme, Reid’s co-host Piers Morgan joked that she was solely self-isolating to keep away from him, telling her by way of video hyperlink, “I’ve heard some methods of avoiding working with me however that is ridiculous.”

And Reid gave an replace on her state of affairs to viewers and her co-workers, saying “Considered one of my youngsters has a cough. And that got here on yesterday. Earlier than the briefing yesterday afternoon, the recommendation had been the individual themselves could be confined to the home for seven days.

“Properly, out of the blue with these new drastic motion measures, that modified yesterday afternoon. It meant if one member of your family had the cough or fever you’ll all have to go in self-isolation for 14 days. Instantly, I assumed I can’t go into work and work with you guys for 14 days.