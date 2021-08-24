Susannah Grant Lands Intercourse Trafficking Drama At Showtime

Showtime has snagged a drama pilot from Susannah Grant that facilities on a survivor of intercourse trafficking.

Grant (Erin Brockovich, Netflix’s Incredible) will write and direct Coercion, which is encouraged by means of the lifetime of Rebecca Bender, a intercourse trafficking survivor who now advocates for sufferers and consults with regulation enforcement. Sydney Chandler (FX’s upcoming Pistol) is ready to play the lead function within the drama from manufacturer Wiip.

“Coercion is according to Rebecca Bender’s non-public tale of entrapment on the earth of intercourse trafficking, her break out and her shocking emergence as a constant pressure in opposition to that international,” mentioned Amy Israel, govt vice chairman scripted programming at Showtime. “We’re excited to be running with Susannah, whose paintings as a creator and director is at all times sharply seen and shifting. And Sydney Chandler guarantees to captivate audiences as she takes in this difficult function.”

The prospective sequence would select up the lead personality’s lifestyles six years after her break out and apply her struggles to renew a “commonplace” lifestyles in addition to her emergence as a assured, humorous and impassioned recommend for justice.

Grant will govt produce Coercion in conjunction with Bender, Gail Lyon, Rosanna Arquette — a long-time recommend for trafficking sufferers — and Wiip’s Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. The challenge marks a reunion for Lyon with each Grant (Lyon used to be a co-producer of Erin Brockovich) and Chandler, who performs Chrissie Hynde in Pistol, which Lyon exec produces.

Grant additionally has FX on Hulu’s restricted sequence Fleishman Is in Bother within the works, whilst Chandler has Olivia Wilde’s characteristic Don’t Concern Darling on deck.