Sushant case: BMC said – CBI will have to take permission to stay for more than 7 days, then quarantine will get exemption

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has handed over the investigation to the CBI in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The CBI said that this is a natural death and it should be investigated. Obviously the CBI will go to Mumbai for investigation. The Maharashtra government said that the CBI will be supported in the investigation. All documents related to the incident will be handed over to CBI officers. At the same time, now the BMC (Brahmambai Municipal Corporation) has given a statement about this.

BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) said that if the CBI comes to Mumbai for seven days for investigation, then it will automatically get exemption from quarantine due to Corona Virus. Whereas if CBI wants to stay in Mumbai for more than this day, then it has to be written to BMC. This application will be for exemption from quarantine. On this, we will give exemption from quarantine to CBI. This statement has been issued by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

If the CBI team comes for 7 days they were to be automatically exempted from quarantine if carrying confirmed return ticket, as per MCGM's existing quarantine guidelines. If they come for more than 7 days considering to apply for exemption via our email id, referring exempt them: BMC Commissioner

Let me tell you that earlier, an IPS officer from Bihar had gone to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant case. In Maharashtra, he was quarantined by the rules of the corona virus. There was a lot of controversy about this as well. There was a lot of rhetoric between the Maharashtra and Bihar government leaders.