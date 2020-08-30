Sushant case: CBI questioned Riya for nine hours for the third consecutive day, brother also called

Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned actress Riya Chakraborty for questioning for the third consecutive day on Sunday in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A police officer gave this information. The 28-year-old actress, accused of abetting Rajput to suicide, was questioned for nearly nine hours. Also Read – Big claim: Riya Chakraborty will soon be arrested, Sushant was stopped from being drunk, only then…

The official said that Riya's brother Shouvik was summoned by the CBI for questioning for the fourth consecutive day. "Riya and her brother reached DRDO's guest house in Kalina, Santa Cruz at around 10.30 AM. The investigation team is staying here. "He told that his car reached the guest house under the security of Mumbai Police's vehicle.

Rajput manager Samuel Miranda and domestic assistant Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning. "Riya and her brother left the guest house at around seven in the evening," he said. He said that the central agency has questioned the actress for about 26 hours in three days. He said that during interrogation, four women soldiers of Vakola police station were sent to DRDO guest house to stay with Riya.

Riya Chakraborty was questioned by the investigating agency team for more than 10 hours on Friday. After this, the actress reached her house under the security cover of the police as a large number of media personnel were present there. The CBI team questioned Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati, who lived in the flat with Rajput, on Saturday.

