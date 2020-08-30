Sushant case: Congress raised questions on filmmaker’s relationship with BJP, said- Why did he call 53 times

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday attacked fiercely after filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who made a film on the biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was allegedly associated with the BJP. Sandeep Singh has claimed to be the closest friend of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Congress raised questions as to why Sandeep Singh called the BJP’s Mumbai office 53 times. At a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The country wants to know about Sandeep Singh. We want to know who he is associated with in the BJP and who is protecting him. ” Also Read – Sanjay Raut in support of Rahul! He said – preventing him from leading the Congress will destroy the party

Singhvi alleged that the BJP is becoming more and more exposed in the case of Sandeep Singh. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Singhvi said that Sandeep Singh himself claimed that he was a very close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, “I want to ask the government why Sandeep Singh called the BJP office 53 times in these two and a half months. Who was in danger with whom he was seeking protection for himself? ” Also Read – Sushant had confessed to battling claustrophobia, the actor was able to sleep for only 2 hours, see VIRAL VIDEO

Singhvi claimed that Sandeep Singh was the same person who made the film on Modi. The film was to be released before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but was released after the election on the direction of the court. Singhvi also said that Sandeep Singh wants to leave the country and go abroad. According to Singhvi, a case of assault on a Swiss citizen was registered against Sandeep in Mauritius in 2018. Also Read – Sushant was punished on the very first day of 11th class, the teacher used to say ‘flirt’

Singhvi said, “Last year at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Sandeep Singh signed an agreement worth 177 crore. He was the only filmmaker with whom the deal was signed at the summit. His company Legend Global Studio had a loss of Rs 67 lakh in 2017. A deal worth Rs 177 crore was signed with his company, but it was not told where that money would come from. ”

He said, “Did Sandeep Singh call in the BJP office to get the case over in Mauritius? Talk of drugs is also coming out which happened in 2017-2018. What did the Fadnavis government do at that time? ” Singhvi asked, did the CBI take up the case so fast to save Sandeep Singh?