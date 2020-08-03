Sushant Case: ISP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai from Bihar to investigate the case, was quarantined

new Delhi: The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked everyone. With the passing of days a new twist is coming in this suicide case. Bihar Police team reached Mumbai seems very active about this case, while it is being said that Mumbai Police is not supporting Bihar Police in this case. Now news is coming that Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been quarantined. Also Read – Sushant Case: Has Sushant used different SIMs from 8 to 14 June? This BJP leader sought answers from the police

As the day progresses, the dispute between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police is also clearly visible. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted, exposing this news. He wrote, 'Today (2 August) IPS Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai from Patna on official duty, but at 11 pm on Sunday night, BMC officials forcibly quarantined him. Despite request, they were not provided accommodation in IPS Mess. He was staying in a guest house in Goregaon.

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officers at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE
– IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Let me tell you that before this, the four-member team that went to Mumbai from Bihar has been accused of not getting help by Mumbai Police. Police Headquarters says that in many cases they are not getting any support from Mumbai Police, so the City (Eastern) Superintendent of Police of Patna is being sent to Mumbai, so that the team of Bihar Police investigating Mumbai in Sushant Suicide case To get some help.