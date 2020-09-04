Sushant case: NCB arrested Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, accused of supplying drugs

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty in connection with drug angle investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Shouvik reportedly confessed that he had bought drugs on the instructions of his sister and actress Riya Chakravarty. Reports from Republicworld reported that Shouvik claimed that Riya had allegedly asked him and Sushant’s ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to purchase drugs. He was in direct contact with several drug peddlers. Also Read – Sushant Singh Case Update: Another ‘drug peddler’ in NCB custody, layers are slowly opening up

Apart from Shauvik, NCB has also arrested Sushant’s ex-house manager Samuel Miranda. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shovik in NCB custody, all electronic gadgets seized

Let me tell you that earlier a team of NCB officers along with police officers raided Shouvik’s house in Santacruz (West) and Miranda’s house in suburban Andheri (West) area at around 6.30 am. After which Shouvik was taken into custody. However, Shouvik was formally arrested after the completion of the proceedings on Friday. Also Read – NCB’s Raid, Ria Chakraborty’s house, Samuel Miranda in custody

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had told a Mumbai court on Friday that Abdel Basit Parihar, arrested in a narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has stated that he was following instructions from Shauvik Chakraborty Used to buy narcotics. The NCB gave this information to the court.

The NCB also conducted raids on the premises of Shouvik Chakraborty, brother of Riya Chakraborty, the principal accused, and Samuel Miranda, the house manager of actor Sushant, in connection with the investigation of the case. Both were also summoned for questioning. The Mumbai court on Friday sent Parihar (23) to NCB custody by September 9.