Sushant case: Riya did not get bail! This could spoil the game when released from jail

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Friday dismissed the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik, arrested by the NCB in a narcotics case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now very shocking things are coming out about the bail plea being rejected. Also Read – Third application for media reporting in Sushant case, court issues notice to Center

Actually, if Riya got bail, she could have alerted the rest of the people. This would put many obstacles in the investigation of NCB. A special (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in Mumbai has refused to grant bail to actress Riya Chakraborty in connection with a drug case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She can alert others and she can also destroy evidence. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Chakraborty caught in these questions of NCB, read the complete list

Please tell that the Judge of the special court G. B. Gurav, while hearing the cases registered under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NDPS) Act, dismissed the bail petitions. All the accused are currently in judicial custody. Welcoming the verdict, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that while rejecting the bail pleas, the court accepted the prosecution’s view that the investigation was at an important stage. Also Read – Kangana’s counterattack on Jaya’s statement, ‘If your son also got hanged and your daughter too in teenage …’

Additional Sessions Judge GB Guru disposed of the bail plea on September 11, saying that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and if the accused is released on bail he can tamper with the prosecution evidence. He said, “According to the prosecution, the accused has taken the names of other persons. Investigation is going on in relation to those persons. If the accused is released on bail, he will alert those individuals and they will destroy the evidence. “

The special NDPS court in its order said, “On 6,7,8 September, the statement of the accused (Riya) was recorded. On the basis of the statement of the accused (Riya) of the prosecution (NCB), the role of the accused was disclosed and after that he was arrested in the crime. Therefore, at this stage, when the investigation continues. At an early stage, therefore, it cannot be said that the statement has been forcefully recorded. “

At the same time, Riya’s lawyer Satish Man Shinde said that after getting the order from the court, they will decide on further action. He said, “After getting the order passed by the NDPS special court, we will decide on further action next week and move to the Bombay High Court.” Riya claimed in her bail plea that she was falsely implicated in the case. Is going.

Riya Chakraborty also said that she was forced to give confession when she appeared before NCB during three days of questioning. Opposing the bail plea, NCB said that Riya knew that Rajputs were consuming narcotics. Despite this, he continued to buy and pay for drugs. The NCB said that the quantity of prohibited drugs seized in this case was small, yet it was commercial quantity and amounted to Rs 1,85,200.

The NCB in its affidavit filed in response to the bail plea had said, “Riya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty used to arrange narcotics for Sushant Singh Rajput and pay him money.” NCB on Tuesday after three days of questioning Riya was arrested.

Shouvik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week. The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being investigated by three federal agencies NCB, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from different perspectives. Significantly, on 14 June Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra.

