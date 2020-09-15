Sushant case: Talent manager Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi, NCB sent summons under investigation

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday sent summons to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha to join the investigation on Wednesday. This information was given by an officer. It is noteworthy that NCB is investigating Sushant’s death from a narcotic angle. Also Read – Bollywood celebrities write media ‘open letter’ accusing media of falling behind Riya Chakraborty

The official said that to get a clear picture on some aspects of the case, NCB has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha to join the investigation. They told that both have been asked to appear before the NCB team investigating the drug case on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that till now NCB has arrested 18 people including Sushant's live-in partner Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty in the case. Earlier, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha had recorded their statement before the CBI which is investigating the Sushant death case separately.

Both were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Mumbai Police in the Sunset death case. The officer said that during the ED's interrogation, some chats of Riya and Jaya Saha had surfaced. It is worth noting that 34-year-old Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his flat in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai.

