Sushant case update: Shouvik and Samuel Miranda appear in court today, Deepesh Samwat becomes a government witness in drug case

New Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said Ria Chakraborty's younger brother Shouvik Chakraborty (Showik Chakraborty) and flatmate Samuel Miranda of Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant Singh Rajput) Samuel Miranda) is arrested at 10 pm on Friday night. NCB will present both of them in court today. But before this, both Shouvik and Miranda will be subjected to medical examination. Meanwhile, NCB officials have told that Deepesh Sawant from Sushant Singh Rajput's staff will be produced in the court as a government witness.

Earlier NCB was about to arrest Dipesh Sawant, but later the agency has decided to produce Sawant in the court as a government witness. In such a situation, NCB has announced that Deepesh Sawant will become a government witness. At the same time, apart from Shouvik and Samuel Miranda, Zaid will be presented in Villatra and Cajon Court. Along with Shouvik and Samuel, both of them will also undergo medical tests.

NCB to record Dipesh Sawant's statement today. He has not been arrested as he serves the role of a witness: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase
– ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Significantly, NCB has also issued summons to Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the case of Sushant’s death, for questioning in drug angle. In fact, recently, many retired WhatsApp chats of Riya Chakraborty have surfaced, in which the drug transaction has come to light.

Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat also mentions drug transactions. According to NCB, Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik used to buy marijuana and marijuana from drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar. After which he used to pay it through Google Pay.