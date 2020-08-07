Sushant Death Case: Bihar Police said in the Supreme Court – Mumbai Police is supporting Riya

Sushant Death Case: In the Sushan Singh Rajput death case, the Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, in which many serious allegations have been made against Riya Chakraborty and his family. The affidavit states that Sushant Singh did not have mental illness, model and actress Riya Chakraborty made a false picture of his illness and gave him an overdose of medicine. Riya tried to grab Sushant’s property and money. For this, she used to give him an overdose of medicine. Also Read – Who knew Sushant Singh Rajput’s song would be the last?

In the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by the senior superintendent of Bihar Police, Riya said that Riya Chakraborty took Sushant Rajput to his house and started giving him drug overdose. Quoting Sushant Singh's father, Bihar Police says that he has found many clues in the investigation despite non-cooperation of Mumbai Police.

The Bihar police has also opposed the transfer of the investigation of Sushant's death to Mumbai. The argument behind this is that Riya's petition is not pre-matured and hearsay. It has also been said in the petition filed by the police in the court that it is in the jurisdiction of Bihar Police to register an FIR in this case. The Mumbai Police was only investigating whether death is natural or not under Section 174 of CRPC in this case.

The Bihar Police has cited the 2016 judgment of the Supreme Court, saying that the scope of investigation under 174 is limited and it is not the same as an FIR registered under a cognizable offense. It is also mentioned in the affidavit of the police that according to the Supreme Court decision, Patna Police has jurisdiction to register an FIR. According to CRPC section 179, no jurisdiction of Patna is wrong.

Please tell that Sushant Singh was allegedly hanged in his flat in Mumbai on June 14, now the CBI and ED are investigating this matter. The Mumbai Police had completed the investigation into Sushant’s death and the report said that Sushant Singh had committed suicide. But Sushant’s death is murder or suicide, this case has remained a puzzle till now.