Sushant Death Case: Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case, Riya Chakraborty may be questioned

new Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday. The case has been registered on the basis of an FIR of the Bihar Police in which Rajput's father accused actress Riya Chakraborty and her family members of abetting her son to suicide.

Officials said that in its complaint, the Central Investigation Agency has taken cognizance of the FIR lodged by Bihar Police against actress Riya Chakraborty and some others for making criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMAL).

Officials said that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed against the accused registered in the FIR of Bihar Police. Official sources said that Riya Chakraborty and some other people could be called for quick questioning in the case.

It is believed that the ED took up the matter after studying the FIR and collecting independent information about Rajput’s income, bank accounts and companies. Rajput’s father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) filed a police complaint against Riya Chakraborty, his family members and six others for abetting their son to suicide.

Singh alleged that Riya, the rising film actress, befriended her son in May 2019 to further her career. Rajput’s father has also demanded the implementation of the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act in his complaint.

He also alleged that Riya was helped by family members, including his parents. The ED will investigate allegations of alleged misappropriation of money and accounts of Rajput. Officials said that the agency will investigate whether anyone used Rajput’s income for money laundering and illegal assets. The Mumbai Police is already investigating the death of Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the noose on June 14 in his apartment in Bandra.