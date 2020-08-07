Sushant Death Case: Riya Chakraborty reaches ED office, now curtains will rise from deep secret, pleading not to be questioned

New Delhi: Now the ED has stepped up its action in Sushant Singh suicide case. In this case, the ED has called actress Riya Chakraborty for questioning today. Riya had earlier pleaded with the ED not to interrogate until a response is received from the Supreme Court. By this, the ED categorically refused and asked him to reach the ED office as per the time given to him. Riya reached the ED office in Mumbai this morning where she is being questioned in the money laundering case. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput case: In CBI action, FIR against 6 people including Riya Chakraborty

While going to the ED office, Riya covered her face with a mask, but she was still caught on camera. It is being told that information about their property will also be obtained from Riya. If sources are to be believed, Riya had recently bought two properties in Mumbai, whereas the prices of these properties are very high according to her earnings. Also Read – Patna Police team goes back to investigate Sushant case, CBI will find out the culprits