Sushant Death Case: Vinay Tiwari left for Patna from Mumbai, said- not me, the inquiry was quarantined

Sushant singh Rajput death case: The investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case is now the responsibility of the CBI, after which Sushant's family is hopeful that maybe now the truth of Sushant's death can be revealed, then on the other side went from Bihar to Mumbai Patna K City SP Vinay Tiwari has been relinquished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC from Quarantine, following which he left for Mumbai to Patna.

On the occasion before leaving for Patna, Tiwari told reporters that the quarantine was not me… The investigation was carried out in the case. An attempt was made to disrupt the investigation of Bihar Police.

Tiwari said that the BMC has given me the message to release me, now I will return to Patna, and he also said that along with the reason of Sushant's death, it is also necessary to know what is it that is hidden. Is going. Please tell that Bihar Police had alleged that BMC forcibly quarantined Vinay Tiwari and obstructed the investigation.

Meanwhile, the ED team is questioning Riya Chakraborty about money transactions. In this case, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi also reached the ED office. Earlier, Riya’s lawyer had sought extension of the ED, but the agency could not run in the face of strict attitude. If sources are to be believed, the ED has prepared a long list of questions.

On the other hand, the Bihar government has said in the Supreme Court that Riya Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna in the case of Sushant’s death to Mumbai has been filed with wrong thinking which is not considered. In this case, this petition should be dismissed. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, termed Sushant Singh Rajput a talented artiste and said that the truth of the causes of death should be revealed.